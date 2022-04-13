SUS performed almost 60 million psychosocial care in CAPS across Brazil between 2019 and 2021 — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Unified Health System (SUS) carried out, between 2019 and 2021, almost 60 million mental health consultations in Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS) throughout Brazil. And to expand the support given to the population, the Ministry of Health and the Albert Einstein Hospital will train Primary Care professionals, the citizen’s gateway to the SUS.

The training aims at the early identification of mental disorders and related symptoms, such as anxiety, depression, psychotic episodes, suicidal ideation, agitation and aggression crises.

The training will be carried out in partnership with Hospital Albert Einstein, through the instrument called the “Mental Health Gap Action Program (mhGAP)” created by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is a protocol that addresses the integrated management of priority and most common conditions in mental health, with protocols that assist health teams in clinical decisions.

According to the general coordinator of Mental Health, Alcohol and other Drugs at the Ministry of Health, Rafael Bernardon, the training will help in the identification of new cases and in the referral to the specialized health system so that the patient can start the appropriate treatment more quickly. . Currently, Brazil has 2,795 Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) in all states and the Federal District.

“It is a basic protocol for non-specialists, which uses treatment diagnostic algorithms in primary care. The training will be done with a manual of conducts for the doctor and the health team to apply in patients with complaints related to mental health and common symptoms. The Mental Health Gap is an action program designed to reduce mental health gaps in PHC. Hence the name of the program. We believe that this training is fundamental, which will directly benefit the population”, he said.

Services in SUS

Assistance to people with mental disorders is a right for everyone and is offered in the SUS in an integral and free way, throughout Brazil. The early identification of symptoms that need care is done through Primary Health Care (PHC), which is the gateway to the SUS. The SUS Psychosocial Care Network (Raps) organizes and establishes care flows for people with mental disorders, and is composed of different equipment, they are:

48 thousand Basic Health Units (UBS);

2,795 Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps);

1,894 Reference Hospital Services (Beds in General Hospitals);

13,219 Beds in Psychiatric Hospitals;

801 Therapeutic Residences;

183 Street Offices;

69 Shelter Units (Adults and Children and Youth);

128 Multiprofessional teams of specialized attention in Mental Health (AMENT).

Urgent and emergency services also serve people with mental disorders and problems resulting from the use of alcohol and other drugs. If necessary, the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU), the stabilization room, the Emergency Care Unit (UPA 24h) and the emergency rooms will be ready to receive patients who are in an acute crisis.

The multi-professional teams of Specialized Attention in Mental Health (AMENT), which work as an “intermediate service”, also provide assistance to patients in crisis. In this case, care is given to people with more prevalent and moderately severe mental disorders, such as anxiety, depression and bipolar affective disorder, in addition to problems resulting from drug use.

Evely Leão

Ministry of Health