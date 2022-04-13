Teacher uses Heimlich maneuver on choking child; see how to do it – 04/13/2022

A teacher from New Jersey, in the United States, managed to save the life of a student who was choking. According to the images of a video published by ABC Newsthe student appears trying to drink water from a bottle, but with the lid closed.

When pressing, the object goes straight to the boy’s throat, who gets up when he chokes and goes towards the teacher. Quickly, she initiates the Heimlich maneuver, which is a first-aid technique used in choking emergencies. In a few seconds, the lid comes off and the boy is breathing normally again.

What to do in case of choking?

If a child (or adults and seniors) swallows coins, toys or any object, do not induce vomiting. This method is not recommended, as she may aspirate vomit, choke and be unable to breathe. In this type of accident, first check that the person is still breathing normally. If it is, the orientation is to take it to medical attention.

However, if she is breathing hard, take her to the hospital immediately. If the child has stopped breathing and is unable to speak or cry, it is a serious case of airway obstruction, which is an emergency in which the parents themselves or whoever is with the child will have to act quickly.

“When the child is more than one to two years old, the Heimlich maneuver is the most indicated. We hug the child from behind, and give a sudden squeeze under the ribs where the arms are, moving the airway upwards. And then, probably, the object will be expelled in this maneuver”, explains Fernanda Minafra, professor in the pediatrics department at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

According to the specialist, in children under one year the maneuver is different: “We should support the child on our leg and place the little head a little lower than the height of the leg, with the belly facing down and perform five compressions on the back of the child. And then, immediately afterwards, turn the child and place him/her on the front and perform five compressions on the sternum, which is this bone in the front of the chest.

Also according to doctors, it is very common for children to swallow foreign objects without their parents noticing and the only way to know what happened is the manifestation of symptoms, which are usually excessive salivation or blood, cough, fever, refusal eating, irritability, vomiting and so on.

In this situation, the child must be taken to the hospital so that the object is identified and the doctors define the best procedure. “Batteries and batteries have corrosive substances and can be highly harmful to a child’s body. So you have to seek care”, says the doctor.

Choking kills. It is estimated that, annually, about 3,000 deaths occur due to choking in Brazil. This is the inability or difficulty in breathing caused by a blockage in the throat or windpipe. Most victims are children, but many adults and elderly people are also part of this sad statistic. Therefore, it is necessary to speak and understand about the topic.

*With information from reports published on 09/17/2020 and 06/14/2021.