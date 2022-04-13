Teenagers play with firearms ends with one dead – Metro World News Brasil

Two friends, both 17 years old, were playing another typically irresponsible teen prank when a mistake ended in tragedy last Friday in Florida.

The youths had access to a gun and a bulletproof vest and decided to test their respective courage. One of them wore his vest and was shot, then the other, in a sort of ‘shooting’ rotation.

But in one of the rotations, Joshua Vining shot Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. before he had fully donned his vest, and the shot hit exactly the spot that was unprotected, at chest height

According to police, when they arrived at the scene, the gunman was trying to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers on his friend. The teenager was rushed to the hospital, but died shortly after admission.

Police were called and arrested the teenager for manslaughter. A third boy was arrested as well. Colton Whitler is accused of lying to police during investigations. According to the police, both will answer for the crime as adults.

They posted bail, $30,000 for Vining and $1,000 for Colton, and must answer for the crime in freedom.

Belleview County, where the crime took place, is just over 100 km from Orlando.

