The 21 countries that did not vaccinate even 10% of the population against covid

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 21 countries have not yet reached even 10% of their populations vaccinated against covid. The majority (16) are from the African continent.

What draws attention are three countries that appear with 0% of the population vaccinated in the report. They are: North Korea, Burundi and Eritrea, the last two are from Africa.

Credit: Araelf/istockWHO reports that 21 countries have not reached even 10% of the population vaccinated against covid-19

North Korea even refused to receive vaccines, saying it had no case of the disease.

Kim Jong-un’s country was one of the first to impose a strict lockdown and close its borders in January 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The other countries that have not reached even 10% vaccinated, according to the WHO, are: Haiti, Yemen, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Papua New Guinea, Madagascar, Cameroon, South Sudan, Malawi, Nigeria, Mali, Tanzania , Burkina Faso, Senegal, Niger, Sudan, Syria and Somalia.

Credit: User7565abab_575/istockWHO has set a target for countries to vaccinate 70% of their populations by the middle of this year

international goals

The health agency had set a target of 40% immunization coverage for all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by the middle of this year.

Brazil is one of those that surpassed this rate, with 81% of the population with two doses of the vaccine. About half of Brazilians who are fit have already received a booster dose.

In a note, the WHO highlighted that low vaccine coverage leaves the most vulnerable populations in these countries at risk.