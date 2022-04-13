The mystery of the new game that runs better on the 1st PlayStation than on the PS5

Almost 23 years after its release, the role-playing game “Chrono Cross” has been updated and re-released for modern consoles. There’s only one problem: the classic game runs better on the old PS1 than the new version on the PS5.

According to analysts from the YouTube channel “Digital Foundry”, the new remaster called “Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition”, from Japan’s Square Enix, has a lower performance than the original game. While on the PS1 the scenes were already running at 30 frames per second (fps), on the PS5 this rate drops to 20, 15 or even 10 fps in some more demanding scenes.

The channel points out that on the first PlayStation the frame rate was also fluctuating, however, “it’s worrying that a remaster running on modern consoles ends up reaching lower levels [de fps]”. As the game isn’t available in 4K (only up to 1080p) it’s surprising that there’s a frame rate issue with fancy visuals.

The suspicion raised is that the game has not undergone a remaster, but is just an emulated PS1 game for new consoles — without the developer having remade the game from scratch for modern systems.

Below you can see the video with the analysis of the “Digital Foundry” channel, including comparative scenes between the two versions of the game.

“Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition” is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. The game runs on PS5, however some features available on PS4 may not work.

According to the developer, the game includes new features such as 3D models converted to HD, high-quality background music, and battle enhancement features. It is believed that the frame rate issue can be fixed by Square Enix in the future via updates.

The original “Chrono Cross” game can still be purchased on the Amazon website (game link), as well as a recreation of the classic PlayStation (available here).