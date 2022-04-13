‘The solution is to increase beds’, says HB director about chaos in Health, in Rio Preto

The executive director of the Fundação Faculdade Regional de Medicina de Rio Preto (Funfarme), a complex that includes Hospital de Base (HB) and Hospital da Criança e Maternity (HCM), Jorge Fares, said at a meeting at the Rio Preto Chamber this Monday- 11, that the solution to alleviate the chaos installed in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and Basic Health Units (UBSs) is to increase beds.

Fares made the statement during a new meeting of the Permanent Commission on Health of the House, which discusses the delay in transferring patients who stay days in the UPAs due to lack of vacancies in hospitals and, also, absence of pediatricians in SUS network posts in the municipality.

The director of the Regional Health Division of the Rio Preto region (DRS), Silvia Elisabeth Storti, attended the meeting and said that the delay in transferring patients occurs this year due to the increase in demand for hospitals even with the cooling of the pandemic. of Covid-19.

She countered criticism from councilors about complaints from the Central Regulation of Health Offers and Services (Cross), which is responsible for referral to the Base Hospital. Santa Casa receives patients through an agreement with the City Hall. Urgent care that depends on the municipality is managed by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

Sílvia said that the municipality has “full” autonomy to establish the number of beds, and that the state government supports this. Prosecutor Carlos Romani attended the meeting and said that the Public Ministry is following the case.

In the evaluation of the director of Funfarme/HB, the problem would not be in the system that regulates the distribution of patients, but in the number of vacancies offered. “There is no point in staying in this discussion. The solution is to increase beds. There’s no Samu, Cross who will solve it. Need more beds. There is no system to solve it”, said Jorge Fares.

He also mentioned an increase in demand that was “dammed” during the pandemic and also said that the situation of pediatricians is critical. The director said that by next week 14 pediatric ICU beds should be opened in the hospital. “We have 16 pediatric ICU beds. Now, it will open more. Rio Preto does not have a pediatric ICU, only in HB. It’s chaos. There is nowhere to put a child.” Fares said that the hospital has 1,000 beds, 200 of which are for agreements, and that, on Monday, 207 beds were occupied by residents of Rio Preto, 403 beds were occupied by residents of cities in the region, 33 housed patients from other states and 42 from other regions of the state.

Fares focused on SUS care beds. “I am distressed. Unfortunately, the municipality, in recent years, has withered in terms of hospital beds. This is missing now,” said the director. Fares said that cities in the region do not provide the necessary care and that this demand is absorbed in Rio Preto. The director defended measures such as, in addition to the opening of pediatric ICUs, the opening of the municipal hospital in the North Region – scheduled for the second half – and the construction of a regional hospital for emergency care.

The president of the Municipal Health Council, Fernando Araújo (MDB), contested the director. “The knot is in the referral (to hospitals). George, turn around. The population of Rio Preto needs to be served,” he said.

“Look at the situation we have reached in the health of Rio Preto. We are choosing who lives and who dies”, said Odélio Chaves (PP). “If you don’t have beds, you can’t regulate beds,” said Karina Caroline (Republicans).

The Secretary of Health, Aldenis Borim, was criticized for not attending the meeting. “There was no municipal manager here today. HB and Santa Casa are fully booked. Patients are in the UPAs waiting. There is a boy with a falling finger who needs to go to the hospital”, said the mayor, Pedro Roberto (Patriota).

Last week, Aldenis sent advisor André Baitello. On Friday, the 8th, the secretary released a video in which he reports difficulties in hiring pediatricians. The day before, Mayor Edinho Aráujo (MDB) approved the Health contest and summoned about 200 professionals, who should take office in a month. The president of the Health Commission, Celso Peixão (MDB), even defended the confrontation between the State representative and the Secretary of Health.

State says Mirassol will have a regional hospital

Director of the DRS of Rio Preto, Silvia Storti, and Karina Caroline during a meeting

The director of the DRS of Rio Preto, Silvia Elisabeth Storti, said at the meeting with councilors this Monday, 11, that the state government will deliver by the end of this year a hospital that will have regional care.

The work is under construction in Mirassol. According to the director, the new hospital will expand care in the region, but she did not mention numbers of calls that will be made. “We are in the final stages of a regional hospital. As a matter of logistics, it is in Mirassol and, by the end of the year, some wings will be in operation”, she said, about Hospital São Pedro.

Regarding the criticism from councilors, and also from members of the City Hall, about the system for regulating vacancies in hospitals, Silvia said that there has been an increase in recent demand. “Cross is nothing new. It has been running since 2010 and very well. Over the years, various services have been added,” she said. According to her, the Municipality has health management in the municipality. “Now that the cases of Covid have decreased, now there has been an increase. The demand has increased a lot.”

According to the director, the Cross system can direct patients from Rio Preto to other cities. “These cases that are waiting in the UPAs could be forwarded to Catanduva, Fernandópolis or Votuporanga”, said the director.

The director of the DRS said that there is “great difficulty in the system” regarding the NICU. “We have an ICU in Santa Casa de Rio Preto with a monthly occupancy rate of 30%. We have vacant beds at Santa Casa and all this overload at HCM. (Children’s Hospital). Santa Casa needs the high-risk outpatient clinic. It has nine qualified beds”, said the director. The administrator of Santa Casa, Valdir Roberto Furlan said that he has been asking for accreditation since 2008, but that he would not have received a response, which Silvia denied. “It was forwarded to the Rio Preto Health Department at the time and we will reiterate this request,” said Silvia.