Theia, startup focused on women’s health, raises BRL 30 million – Link

Although healthcare startups (healthtechs) have gained strength in Brazil in the last two years, companies focused on women’s health (femtechs) were not always prominent. That may be starting to change with Theia, a startup that started as a telemedicine service and recently opened a clinic in São Paulo. The company announced this Wednesday, 13th, a contribution of R$ 30 million, led by funds 8VC and Canaan, both foreign and specialized in health.

“2021 was a year of improvement. We work end-to-end care, from online to offline. Part of the investment is to set up a team as a scientific center, in which we will refine our care methodology”, he says to the Estadão Flávia Deutsch, co-founder of Theia.

Paula Crespi and Flávia Deutsch from femtech Theia with doctor Laura Penteado; startup received funding of BRL 30 million

According to her, the money will be used to increase the team of health professionals, in addition to having part destined for the technology team. The new hires will work both on the startup’s platform, which is used for virtual consultations and follow-ups, and on the services offered at the clinic.

After jumping from online to offline, Theia also wants to take a step towards the universe of health plans, complementing the offer of private consultations. For Paula Crespin, also co-founder of the startup, this is an essential point to scale the business. “We want to enter the world of health insurance because few women can afford private consultations of this type. We are already in negotiations and the round is about that”.

Mother’s love

Created in 2019, Theia was conceived together with Flávia’s second child and Paula Crespin’s first: the birth of the children coincided with the launch of the startup. Coincidentally, the contribution comes at the time of a new pregnancy for both of them. And the growth of the “team” will not only be in the founders’ homes. Today, Theia has 50 people, most of them allocated to the technology team. The idea is to reach 100 by the end of the year.

The new babies will allow founders to fully experience the startup’s service. In the beginning, all consultations were online, but with the growing offer of service, Flávia and Paula decided it was time to open a physical clinic.

In the app, the first interaction is always virtual – the platform targets women who are already expecting a baby or those who are planning to become mothers. Among specialists, psychologists, nutritionists and physiotherapists complement the services of obstetricians at the time of prenatal care – the routine of the pregnant woman includes exams and checks in critical stages of pregnancy.

The clinic was created to carry out specific exams, which cannot be done remotely. The space opened in January of this year and, while there is no plan to open other branches in 2022, the idea of ​​having other clinics is an item on Theia’s list for the medium and long term.

“When we understood that we had a solid foundation, we launched the clinic. It is a place that represents our values ​​a lot and when we took this step we went to the market to seek a round of investment”, explains Flávia. “Now it’s time to scale this operation and invest even more in technology.”

First steps

Although the crawling phase is lagging behind, the femtech market still has a long way to go. Both for companies founded by women and for those that bet on health services aimed at them, the scenario is unfavorable.

Gilberto Sarfati, a professor at FGV, says that it is still difficult to see the growth of these startups due to a problem that starts at the root of the innovation chain: the presence of women in investment funds and in the foundation of startups is still small in Brazil.

Among the nearly 1,000 health startups in Brazil, only 23 are focused on women’s care, according to a report by the innovation company Distrito. Founders are only 4.3% among men, according to the Femtechs Brasil movement.

On the other hand, the market potential is great. The demand for health services for women is as great as the care that patients demand. During pregnancy, for example, childbirth is one of the most insecure moments for mothers – both in relation to professionals and the way in which the procedures are performed.

Brazil is one of the countries that most perform cesarean sections in the world and, according to the 2021 Maternal and Neonatal Care Indicators Panel, 84% of deliveries in the private network in the country are not natural — surgery at delivery is only recommended in cases of impossibility of natural birth and normally makes women recover about three times slower.

This is one of the pillars of work at Theia, which already manages to have a normal birth rate at 50%. The service is an example of what women’s health startups can offer — and illustrates how big the market can be in offerings and services.

“It is an incipient sector, but with enormous potential. More people will look at this market with interest”, points out Sarfati.

Some companies are already starting to look at the value of this market. Vibe Saúde, a telemedicine medical care company, created at the end of March, a division within the startup focused only on women’s health. Oya Care received an investment of R$ 16 million in February.

It’s a vision that Maria Fernanda Musa, director of business acceleration at Endeavor, also shares. It is still a vertical that is beginning to develop, but we will see more and more companies emerging because they combine some favorable factors for growth”, says Maria Fernanda Musa, director of business acceleration at Endeavor.

For Theia, the idea is to grow and become a “maternity hub”. “We have a vision that is to be a maternity health center. It is the most acute moment of pain within the universe in which we work”, says Paula.