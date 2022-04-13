This is the new function that will make the WhatsApp application ‘new face’ – Metro World News Brasil

The WhatsApp messaging app has recently released a new beta update for the Android operating system.

As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, the app is working on a new sharing profile interface, a novelty that will be released in a future update.

This is the new function that will make the WhatsApp messaging app ‘new face’

As reported, the WhatsApp app is planning to release a future update that brings a new interface when you want to share your profile.

In particular, the QR Code button will be replaced by a new share icon.

As you can see in a screenshot released by the page, WhatApp also plans to redesign the Share Profile section, where it will be possible to copy and share a ‘short link’.

With the function, a special link allows other people to open your profile directly in the app to quickly start a chat.

Please note that when you decide to share your ‘short link’, you also share your phone number as it contains personal contact.

Also according to information, if you pay attention to the attached screenshot, you can also see that the user can give their customers the short link.

As usual, the new sharing profile interface is under development and will be released later in a future update. Check out what’s new for Android: