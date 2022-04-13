Three-quarters of Mariupol’s population leave war-torn Ukrainian city | National Journal

Three-quarters of Mariupol’s population left the war-torn Ukrainian city. More than 20,000 people are said to have died by now.

Russian troops continue to try to take control of Mariupol, even though they are understaffed. The Ukrainian resistance also no longer has the same strength. The only area still controlled by the Ukrainian marines, the Azovstal district, saw smoke and destruction.

The mayor of Mariupol already estimates 21,000 dead in the city devastated by weeks of Russian bombing. Most of the 400,000 inhabitants escaped the city; more than 100,000 would still be there.

Britain and the United States are investigating allegations of chemical weapons use by Russian drones, but so far have found no evidence. The accusation comes from Ukrainian soldiers and parliamentarians.

The alleged victims of these substances are not in serious health conditions. The spokesman for pro-Russian separatist militias from the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk denies it.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also denounced that Ukrainians are being deported from the occupied regions. He said hundreds of thousands of people were taken abroad and placed in filtering camps.

“Their documents were taken away, they were interrogated, humiliated. It is unclear how many people were killed. Many were sent to Russian regions and are banned from leaving. It is obvious that it is an attempt to get rid of witnesses to war crimes.” said the president.

In Kerson, another port city, Russian soldiers are said to be occupying houses and sending residents away. Bus driver Yuri Kajuta heard from a soldier that people from Crimea and other villages would be taken to live there, in the people’s republic of Kerson.

The British newspaper “The Guardian” revealed that, to evade Western sanctions, Russia is receiving smuggled ammunition and military equipment from Iraq, with the help of Iranian militias. Among these weapons would be rocket launchers designed in Brazil.