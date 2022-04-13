Ukraine says it has captured Putin-allied Ukrainian tycoon







Viktor Medvedchuk Photo: reproduction

Ukraine announced on Tuesday afternoon, 14, that it had captured tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Opposition Platform for Life, Ukraine’s largest opposition party and an ally of Vladimir Putin.

“You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor state for years. You might be hiding from justice lately. You can even wear a Ukrainian military uniform for camouflage… But will that help you escape punishment? No way ! Handcuffs are waiting for you,” said Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, in a social media post with a photo of Medvedchuk in handcuffs.

Since last year, the pro-Russian politician has faced prosecution for treason, but denies having committed any crime. Ukrainian authorities had already placed Medvedchuk under house arrest and he escaped three days after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. According to the tycoon, Putin is the godfather of his daughter.

Negotiations in “dead end”

In one of his first public statements after the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that peace talks with Ukraine have reached a “dead end” and predicts the war will continue until “it reaches its goals”. Aiming at his internal audience, the Russian leader has again claimed that the war crimes accusations in Bucha are false.

“We are back again in a situation of no way out for us,” Putin, Russia’s leader since 1999, said during a press conference given during a visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, 5,550 kilometers east of Moscow.

The statements were the strongest signs yet that the war in Ukraine will continue for longer. Putin said Kiev had disrupted peace talks by staging “false allegations of war crimes by Russia” and demanding security guarantees to cover all of Ukraine.