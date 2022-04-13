Ukraine’s president denounces ‘hundreds of rapes’ in Russian-occupied areas – News

THE President of UkraineVolodmyr Zelensky, denounced this Tuesday (12) “hundreds of cases of rape” in the areas occupied by the Russian army, “including underage girls and very small boys”.

“In the occupied zones, the recording and investigation of war crimes committed by Russia continues. New mass graves are found almost daily,” Zelensky said in a videoconference message to the Lithuanian parliament.

“Thousands and thousands of victims. Hundreds of cases of torture. Bodies continue to be found in sewers and basements,” he continued.





“Hundreds of rape cases have been recorded, including that of underage girls and very young children. Even a baby! Just talking about it is scary,” Zelenski said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said, in turn, that “it is simply impossible to imagine greater horrors” and lamented that “some European Union countries still do not dare to decide when they will limit purchases of Russian oil”.





Several testimonies collected by the media corroborate the fears of the NGOs, which point to indications of the use of rape as a “weapon of war”. A Ukrainian woman told AFP she was raped by two Russian soldiers when they discovered she was the wife of a Ukrainian military man.



