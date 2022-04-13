Ukrainian soldier dismantles Russian drone and finds Canon DSLR camera inside

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry shared a video on social media that shows a soldier dismantling a Russian drone. The technology inside came as a surprise as the drone’s “eye” turned out to be a ready-to-use Canon DSLR camera.

The video was shared by ArmyInform, the information agency of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

The two-minute video shows a Ukrainian soldier sitting next to an Orlan-10 drone, which has wreaked widespread devastation in Ukraine, directing laser-guided artillery fire with lethal precision. But its internal payload was mocked by the Ukrainian soldier.

The Orlan-10 drone, which is being examined in the video, recently crashed in Ukraine (pictured above). It takes the camera part of the drone, which is already separately held close to the drone. The soldier quickly disassembles it and shows a Canon DSLR camera inside it that is responsible for capturing the images of the Ukrainian army.

He says it doesn’t look any more advanced than models created by amateurs.

The soldier is speaking in the local language, but many Ukrainians have posted versions with English subtitles. In one such video, the soldier is heard saying that Ukraine’s western partners have said “this can’t be modern, it looks more like a do-it-yourselfer”.

The camera is mounted on a plate with a Velcro strip. The soldier also says that the camera’s mode was locked with glue so that it “wouldn’t accidentally turn off” during flight.

He then moves to the top of the drone, where the fuel tank is located. The fuel tank cap appears to be made of plastic bottle cap.

Russia said these drones “perform tactical-range reconnaissance flights to coordinate heavy armor activity on the ground.”