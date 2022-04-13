Ukrainians speak of ‘yellow level’ of threat

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says that for the next two weeks, Russia has “introduced the so-called ‘yellow terrorist threat level’ in the areas bordering our country and in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea”. According to Ukraine, the “yellow level” runs until April 26.

“These measures are probably carried out to organize the movement of military equipment, weapons and personnel on the territory of Ukraine,” the ministry added. Ukraine and allied countries have said they expect a major Russian offensive. Military movements and convoys are observed in recent days. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that the “special operation”, as he calls the war, continues “with calm” at this time.

Today, the Russian war in Ukraine has entered its 49th day, and movements in Mariupol, a port city considered strategic in the conflict, have drawn attention.

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that “1026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered.” “Result of successful offensive actions by Russian armed forces and police units of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” added the Russian ministry, which indicated that 151 of the military received medical attention after the surrender.

There has been no mention, so far, of the Ukrainian government about the military who would have defected. Adviser to the Chief of Staff of the Presidency of Ukraine, oleksiy Arestovych, however, said today that marines of the 36th Brigade “advanced to join forces with the Azov Regiment”.

Satellite images show burning areas in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Image: Apr 9, 2022 – Maxar Technologies/AFP

The Azov Regiment is a group created in 2014 by far-right activists, it was first used in the fighting against pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. Since then, the group has been incorporated into the Ukrainian National Guard, under the command of the Ministry of the Interior.

Arestovych said, that “in general, the city’s defense system grew and strengthened”. “This is what happens when officers don’t lose their cool, but firmly maintain control of the troops. We’re not going to lose ours. The army knows what it’s doing,” Arestovych said.

On Monday (11), the Ukrainian military said they feared the fall of Mariupol, complaining of a lack of “ammunition, no food, no water, doing the possible and the impossible”.

Mariupol has been surrounded by the Russians practically since the invasion began on February 24. The capture of the city would allow Russia to consolidate territorial conquests in the coastal strip along the Sea of ​​Azov, thus connecting the separatist areas of the Donbass with the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Image: UOL Art

no runners

Ukraine said that today there will be no evacuation corridors. “In the Zaporozhzhia region, the occupiers have blocked evacuation buses, and in the Lugansk region they are violating the ceasefire,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

“The occupiers not only flout the norms of international humanitarian law, but also fail to adequately control their people on the ground,” added Vershchuk. “All this creates such a level of danger on the routes that we are forced to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today.”

Lugansk Governor Serhii Gaidai urged people to leave the region while possible. “Evacuate while we can get you,” he said. “The Russians are piling up equipment near Rubizhne, they don’t follow ‘silent mode’. In all directions in the Luhansk region, the Russians are violating the ceasefire.”

Although there are no runners, Gaidai said people, in small groups, are leaving the Lugansk region, despite the risks. “Police officers, rescue workers and volunteers risk their lives but evacuate people even from remote settlements in the Lugansk region under fire,” he said.

Group is evacuated from the eastern Lugansk region and taken to western Ukraine Image: Reproduction/Telegram/Serhii Gaidai

attacks

According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Russia “continues to launch missiles and bombardments against civilian infrastructure” in the regions of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, and Zaporizhzhia. And that Russian forces are “actively conducting aerial reconnaissance.”

Regarding Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Defense said that “in some temporarily occupied territories, the enemy resorted to forming units of the so-called ‘people’s militia'”.

Without giving the exact location, the Ukrainian railway company said that “Russian troops fired on a station in central Ukraine”. There were no reports of injured railway workers or passengers. For safety reasons, the route of 17 passenger trains was changed, according to the company.

From left to right: President of Poland Andrzej Duda; Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda; Estonian President Alar Karis; Latvian President Egils Levits; group travels to Kiev Image: Reproduction/Twitter/Diplomacy140

Presidents visit Kiev

The presidents of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will go together, this Wednesday (13), to Kiev, capital of Ukraine. The four appear in a photo inside a train.

They will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom they will support.