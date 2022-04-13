Ukrainians were tortured by Russian military in church | World

loop Allegations of torture have been repeated since the Russian invasion in February

Allegations of torture and close-range executions have been repeated day after day in Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on February 24.

This Monday (11), the ANSA envoy to the country spoke with two groups that spent days of terror in the small town of Lukashivka, a village near Chernihiv, north of the capital Kiev. The site was also recently retaken by the Ukrainian military.

A group reveals that they suffered torture in the Ascension church, where several civilian bodies were recently found. “They kept asking me where the Ukrainian soldiers were, but I had no idea,” said one of the youths who showed the stab wounds to his legs.

Another young man, in his 20s, claimed that he was held for hours completely naked in the place to tell him where the Ukrainians were, being tortured.

The Ascension Church became the headquarters of Russian troops during the occupation of the Ukrainian city, where they stayed for 22 consecutive days. The religious structure was practically destroyed during the battles of the war.

During its passage through Lukashivka, ANSA learned yet another horrible report during the war days.

“We stayed for more than a month in 380 people in the school refuge, but 11 people died of heart attacks or because they could no longer breathe. The Russian soldiers, pointing rifles at us, allowed us to bury them with our own hands. they brought food in small boxes while they went to our houses and stole our clothes and food,” says one of the civilians, who declined to be identified.

Another said that eight people who were in the bunker were murdered by Russian soldiers. Most of those hiding there were from a nearby, smaller village called Yahidne. They fled to Lukashivka after their village was virtually destroyed. These small villages were liberated in early April.

The entire region comprising Chernihiv has been heavily bombed since the beginning of the conflict. The mayor of the eponymous capital, Vladyslav Atroshenko, claims that the municipality was 70% destroyed in the attacks. Before the war, about 285,000 people lived there.

