understand the risk of leishmaniasis (kala-azar) outbreak

Leishmaniasis is an endemic disease of high incidence in animals. One of the main reasons that dogs end up contracting the disease is due to the easy immunological sensitivity, in this way, they become part of the epidemiological chain of the disease.

In an interview with radio broadcaster Farias Júnior for Rádio CBN Cariri, veterinarian Paulo Victor reiterates the forms of transmission of the disease: “The transmission is carried out through an insect, called the straw mosquito, which is a very small insect, smaller than a muriçoca”.

According to Paulo Victor, the main care that dog tutors should have with animals is prevention through repellents and pure products, which are placed on the fur and skin of dogs to try to avoid transmission through the bite. He also explains that there is a vaccine protocol, which can be applied to dogs to try to reduce the incidence of the disease.

Leishmaniasis, better known as kala-azar, for a long time had as its main guideline when identifying a dog with kala-azar the sacrifice of the pet, to prevent it from becoming a reservoir of the disease and putting human health at risk. However, the veterinarian explains: “It is a disease that has treatment, has clinical control and has a clinical cure”. Paulo Victor also says that the dog will never stop being a carrier of the protozoan, but he will stop transmitting the disease if the treatment is done properly.

The specialist highlights the accessibility and cost of treatment. “The financial cost situation of this treatment is considered a high treatment, because there is a protocol to follow and at the beginning it is expensive”, he concludes.

