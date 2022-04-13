Understand what a white phosphorus bomb is and how it works | World

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of having used a white phosphorus bomb against civilians in his country.

Also according to Zelensky, who made the accusation during a speech at the Estonian parliament this morning, Russian troops use terrorist tactics on Ukrainian civilians.

Moscow denies the use of chemical weapons.

White phosphorus bombs are incendiary weapons. This means that along with their destructive explosive power, they can spread fire.

2 of 3 White phosphorus bomb hits target during military exercise in southern Taiwan. — Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP White phosphorus bomb hits target during military exercise in southern Taiwan. — Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP

In this case, the fire is made of burnt phosphorus. White phosphorus bombs can spread this fire over an area of ​​several hundred square meters. And the match continues to burn until it runs out. All it requires is the presence of oxygen, which is in the air.

What is white phosphorus?

White phosphorus is a wax-like chemical, often yellowish or colorless, that some people say smells like garlic.

It lights up instantly when it comes in contact with oxygen, and its primary function in weaponry is to burn, fast and bright. According to Reuters, it is used in incendiary munitions by militaries around the world, including the United States, often to illuminate targets as part of tracking munitions at night, but not as a lethal weapon.

White phosphorus is also used to create smokescreens during the day as it gives off a huge amount of smoke when it burns.

It can ignite fast-spreading fires in the ground, and once ignited, white phosphorus is extremely difficult to extinguish. The substance adheres to many surfaces, including skin and clothing.

How does it affect humans?

White phosphorus can cause deep burns, down to and even through the bones, and can reignite after initial treatment once it has re-contacted with oxygen.

“Incendiary weapons cause devastating burns, and in ways far worse than any standard scald or fire burns,” said Dr. Rola Hallam, a doctor who treated victims of incendiary weapons in Syria, in a report by Human Rights Watch.

The chemical can also enter the bloodstream if it comes into prolonged exposure with meat, poisoning organs such as the kidneys, liver and heart and possibly causing multiple organ failure. The smoke released by white phosphorus can also damage the respiratory system.

“They can burn everything. If they can burn metal, what hope does human flesh have?” Hallam said in the same report.

What is the difference between the white phosphorus bomb and Napalm?

Napalm was a bomb used by the US during the Vietnam War. It was a set of aluminum-based flammable liquids.

3 of 3 Photograph taken June 8, 1972 shows children running after a napalm air raid in Vietnam; center, nine-year-old Kim Phuck — Photo: Nick Ut/AP Photograph taken June 8, 1972 shows children running after a napalm air strike in Vietnam; center, nine-year-old Kim Phuck — Photo: Nick Ut/AP

In short, while the white phosphorus bomb burns and corrodes just from having contact with oxygen, Napalm needed some kind of ignition, normally generated by friction, to ignite.

The use of white phosphorus is not prohibited internationally by the UN, only in bomb and ammunition formats.

White phosphorus can be used as a war device for lighting a place, as it burns fast and generates light, as well as a smokescreen for retreating troops. In this situation, the army creates a thick line of white phosphorus and sets it on fire so that the smoke it creates is a distraction to the enemy army.

As an explosive or ammunition, white phosphorus began to be used during the first world war, mainly by the United Kingdom and the USA.