What are thyroid symptoms?

The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped gland located at the front of the neck that is responsible for producing hormones that control how the body uses energy.

Their work influences almost every organ and they control some of the most important functions such as digestion, breathing and heart rate.



–Continues after advertising–

Due to its role, good functioning is essential, although when it is deficient, the main symptoms appear that will help us to detect failures that will alter health.

A malfunction of this gland is represented by hyperthyroidism, which is when the thyroid produces more thyroid hormones than the body needs; hypothyroidism, which occurs when not enough thyroid hormone is produced; thyroid cancer; or nodules (when lumps appear in the glands).

Consequently, some treatments will be needed to correct these problems and may include medications or thyroid surgery. Also, some eating habits will be ideal to improve the health of the glands.

What do experts say about the thyroid?

According to experts, the thyroid has some symptoms that you can easily notice, as some are easy to detect, but there are also cases where you can suffer without realizing it. In this context, we will inform you which are the main signs that will indicate failures in that gland.



–Continues after advertising–

The first of the signs will be changes in the skin (dry skin), in the hair (hair loss) and cracks in the nails. This brand is joined by a fundamental symptom within thyroid problems, which is weight gain or loss for no reason, that is, without physical activity or a sedentary lifestyle. While the third of the symptoms refers to a continuous feeling of tiredness and excessive sleep, despite adequate rest.

Therefore, in the presence of these key symptoms that will represent changes in the functioning of the thyroid, it will be necessary to consult specialists, as it will be hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, for which tests are needed to determine which of these conditions is present.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related