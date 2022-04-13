What determines whether or not a person will have heart problems?

An international study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, carried out in the United States, found for the first time that cardiovascular risk factors in childhood are directly related to the onset of heart disease in adults.. “Much evidence suggests that the seeds of cardiovascular disease are in childhood, but the specific evidence linking childhood measures to clinical disease was absent until our study,” said David Jacobs, a professor in the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. “This research is remarkable because we now have this evidence and we found it following participants from childhood to adulthood over many decades.”

The study data are derived from research that began 40-50 years ago in Finland, Australia and five centers in the United States, including the University of Minnesota, which formed the International Childhood Cardiovascular Cohorts (i3C) consortium, comprising about 40,000 individuals followed since childhood (3-19 years) to early adulthood.

The results prove that there is an association between cardiovascular risk factors in childhood – such as body mass index (a measure of obesity), blood pressure, blood lipids and smoking – and the development of cardiovascular events in adults, with 75% of events occurring before age 53. Many of the individuals who had cardiac events as adults were children with risk factors.

Research also suggests that these factors in young people can lead to cardiovascular problems at an early age. “Young people who start smoking may have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease as adults,” says Jessica Woo, a professor at the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. “However, when these risk factors are lower in adulthood, for example, stopping smoking between childhood and adulthood, has a lower risk of developing heart problems.”

Cardiovascular disease affects more than 126 million people each year worldwide and remains the leading cause of death in the United States. The study team points out that the risk is real with most American children having heart health problems long before many people worry about their chances of having heart attacks and other serious problems. “Most children are born healthy, but unfortunately many of the benefits of a healthy heart are lost during childhood. Currently, less than 5% enjoy optimal cardiovascular health,” said Julia Steinberger, a professor at Minnesota. “We hope this study is a wake-up call to practice good behaviors from an early age.”

While the study does not allow for the precise identification of children destined to develop heart disease, it does suggest positive value for preventive public health strategies that can reduce childhood risk levels, such as promoting healthy eating and physical activity at home and at school. It also points to the need for more research to more accurately identify at-risk children who develop early clinical cardiovascular disease. “Helping children, families and schools follow current health behavior guidelines is an excellent starting point to help protect our children,” Jacobs concluded.

