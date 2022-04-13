What was the Russian occupation of Bucha, Ukraine like?

BUCHA, UKRAINE — A woman killed by a sniper while walking with her family to fetch a bottle of tea. Another kept as a sex slave, naked except for a fur coat, and locked in a basement before being executed. Two sisters dead at home, their bodies lying on the floor for weeks.

Bucha is a scene of horrors.

Since the first day of the war, February 24, civilians have suffered the brunt of the Russian attack on the city, on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. Russian special forces approaching on foot through the forest were shooting at cars on the road, and a column of armored vehicles killed a woman in her garden.

The initial cruelties paled in comparison to what came later.

ATTENTION – PHOTOS WITH STRONG IMAGES

The body of a teacher, known as Tia Lyuda, outside her front door. Aunt Luyda died on March 5 in Bucha, Ukraine. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak / NYT

As the Russian advance on Kiev was halted in the face of fierce resistance, the occupation of Bucha turned into a campaign of terror and revenge.

When a defeated and demoralized Russian army finally retreated, it left a grim picture: dead civilian bodies strewn across streets, basements or backyards, many with gunshot wounds to the head, some with their hands tied behind their backs.

Reporters and photographers from The New York Times spent more than a week with city officials, coroners and dozens of witnesses in the city, uncovering new details about the executions of civilians.

They shot my son. I was beside him. It would have been better if it had been me.

The paper found the bodies of nearly 40 people where they were killed — in their homes, in the woods, set on fire in an empty parking lot — and uncovered the story behind many of their deaths. THE New York Times also witnessed over 100 body bags in a mass grave and in the town cemetery.

Civilians were killed performing simple everyday activities. A retired schoolteacher known as Tia Lyuda, short for Lyudmyla, was shot on the morning of March 5 as she opened the door to her home on a small side street. Her body remained there, more than a month later.

Her younger sister Nina, who was mentally handicapped and lived with her, was also found dead on the kitchen floor.

“They took the territory and were shooting so that no one would approach,” said a neighbor, Serhiy. “Why would you kill a lady?”

Roman Havryliuk, a 43-year-old welder, and his brother Serhiy Dukhli, 46, sent the rest of the family out of town as violence escalated but insisted on staying. They were found dead in their backyard.

“My uncle got the dog and my dad got the house,” said Havryliuk’s 17-year-old son Nazar. “They weren’t able to defeat our army, so they killed ordinary people.”

A stranger was also found dead nearby, and the family’s two dogs were riddled with bullets.

Nina’s body in the house she shared with her sister, known as Tia Luyda, dead outside her door Photograph: Daniel Berehulak / NYT

Russian reinforcements arrived several days later, aggressively. The soldiers established a base in an apartment complex behind the main high school, and installed a sniper in a skyscraper still under construction. They established their headquarters further south, in a glass factory near the Rio Bucha.

Until then, city dwellers had taken shelter from missile attacks in basements, but some had ventured out every now and then to fetch water or check the wreckage. The bombings were sporadic, and much of the Russian artillery fire was directed at Irpin, the nearest town.

On March 4, Volodymyr Feoktistov, 50, left home on foot at around 5 pm to get bread. His mother and brother told him not to go out, but he insisted. Russian vehicles passed along a road at the end of the street and neighbors heard two gunshots. They found him the next day, dead. Days passed before they could load him into a wheelbarrow and take him to the hospital morgue, before rushing back home.

The next day, a Russian sniper started shooting at anything that moved near the school.

Residents of Bucha walk beside the body of a dead civilian in Bucha, on April 2 Photograph: Daniel Berehulak / NYT

Aunt Lyuda was shot that morning. In the afternoon, father and son left the gate for a walk along Yablunska Street.

“They shot my son,” said his father, Ivan. “I was beside him. It would have been better if it had been me.”

The family buried him in the front yard. He left behind an 8-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter.

“It is very difficult to bury a child. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. I can’t look my grandchildren in the eye.”

Yablunska Street, where they lived, soon became the deadliest stretch of road for passing civilians. Troops began to search the houses and ordered the residents to leave. They confiscated cell phones and computers.

Rape as a weapon of war

As more soldiers arrived, many invaded the gardens of the houses with their armored vehicles, smashing through gates and metal fences. Volodymyr Shepitko, 66, fled with his wife when a Russian tank crashed through the back fence. They took shelter in a basement of School No. 3.

On March 9, Shepitko, a retired water engineer, returned to fetch food at the house and found Russian soldiers living there. They made a sarcastic comment about Ukrainian fascists, testing their loyalty. They demanded his cell phone, but his dog barked so furiously at them that they backed off and released him. “I thought I was going to be shot and I was silent.”

Body of a man lying on a road between Bucha and Irpin, found on April 6 Photograph: Daniel Berehulak / NYT

It was only when he returned, after the Russians had left Kiev, that Shepitko found out how far the soldiers had gone. His house had been ransacked, it was full of trash and beer bottles. In a basement under the garden shed, his nephew discovered the body of a woman. She wore a fur coat and nothing else.

The woman had been shot in the head, and police found torn condom boxes. The rape was one of many reported cases, according to Ukraine’s official human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova. Denisova has recorded horrific cases of sexual violence by Russian troops in Bucha and other cities, including a group of women and girls held in a basement of a house for 25 days. Nine of them are pregnant.

The city had been without electricity, running water, gas or internet since early March, and thousands of residents lived in freezing temperatures, sleeping under layers of blankets.

I called out to her, but she didn’t move. I lifted my head and saw blood on my face, hair and a puddle on the road

For 10 days, in mid-March, Tetiana Sichkar, 20, went on a walk with her parents to see her grandmother, whose house had a fireplace and an outdoor stove where they could heat water and cook. Every day they followed the same path, through the woods and along the train tracks. On March 24, everything seemed quiet again, until a shot rang out on the way home.

They all fell to the ground at the same time. His mother was silent. “I called out to her, but she didn’t move. I lifted my head and saw blood on my face, hair and a puddle on the road.”

As the war progressed, the behavior of Russian soldiers worsened. Until, in the last week of March, Ukrainian forces mounted a counterattack to retake Kiev’s suburbs. Fighting intensified in Bucha, and Russian units began to prepare to withdraw.

At least 15 people were found dead with their hands tied in various parts of the city, indicating that more than one military unit detained and executed people. Five bodies were found in the basement of a children’s summer camp, which Russian units used as a base.

In the nearby village of Motyzhyn, revenge played a major role in the death of the mayor, Olha Sukhenko, her husband and son, who were found buried on the outskirts of the village. There were signs of torture: the son’s broken fingers and bruises on the mayor’s face. They were reportedly killed because Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a truck and a Russian armored vehicle.

“It was revenge,” said Anatoly Rodchenko, a retired physics professor whose son is married to the murdered mayor’s daughter.

Hundreds of bags with civilian bodies were found in a mass grave at the Bucha cemetery on April 7 Photograph: Daniel Berehulak / NYT

Days after Ukrainian troops regained control of Bucha, police and cemetery officials began collecting corpses scattered around the city. On April 2, they removed more than 100 bodies, and by Sunday the number had risen to more than 360. Ten of the dead were children, according to authorities.

Of the total, more than 250 people were killed by bullets or shrapnel and were included in a war crimes investigation, said Ruslan Kravchenko, a regional prosecutor in Bucha. Many others died of hunger, cold and lack of medicine. According to him, the death toll in the city should reach 1,000. Only two are Ukrainian soldiers.

Russian brutality outraged most of the world and reinforced the West’s determination to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion.

“The level of brutality of the Russian Federation’s army of terrorists and executioners knows no bounds,” said the ombudswoman, who appealed to the UN Human Rights Commission to “take these facts into account as Russian war crimes in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian investigators also have a huge arsenal of organizations, citizens and journalists who have posted more than 7,000 videos and photos on a government internet hub, warcrimes.gov.ua, according to state prosecutor Irina Venediktova.

“What is most important here is that they are made in such a way that they are admissible evidence in court. There are seven thousand video and photographic evidence.”