WhatsApp must change the way to send files and share profile

WhatsApp is studying the possibility of introducing two new features soon to make the app easier to use: displaying the estimated time to download or send files within conversations and a new method of sharing profiles inside and outside the app.

The information, released by the WaBetaInfo website, which usually anticipates resources and hits rumors, comes from images recorded in the platform’s test versions from 2.22.8.11 for Android, 22.8.0.74 for iOS and 2.2209.3 for desktop.

In one of the screenshots, you can see two pieces of information related to sending a file: the percentage and the estimated time to complete the transfer. The circle that shows the progress of the data and other details of the interface remains with the same presentation.

WhatsApp should show file download time Image: WaBetaInfo

In principle, this information refers to who sends the message, but it may also appear to the recipient, according to the website.

In the wake of new developments, WhatsApp intends to increase the maximum file size in transfers by twenty times. Some users of the beta version of the application in Argentina are already able to send and receive files of up to 2 GB. So far, the upload limit is 100 MB.

Short link profile

In addition to the download time, another update tested involves replacing the QR code with a button with a share icon — the same one used in other apps.

Apparently, it will be more accessible, next to the user icon.

New interface puts share button next to profile Image: Playback/WABetaInfo

Once clicked, it will take you to a screen dedicated to directly sharing a shortlink (those short links) on WhatsApp. There is also the option to copy it to send the contact address using another application, such as, for example, by direct message on Instagram.

The solution is a way to make access to this function more practical. There are currently two ways to share direct access to your profile without saving the contact.

The first method involves using the link (“https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=”), followed by your phone number in international format (country code: 55) + area code (DDD), and the number “99999 XXXX”);

The other way is to navigate to Settings and click on the QR code icon next to your name. From there, you can generate a QR code for the recipient to scan alongside a link to your profile.

Both features do not yet have an expected arrival date for conventional users of the application.