WHO determines that the Covid-19 pandemic remains an international public health emergency | coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) determined on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic remains a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”. In practice, this means that the disease remains a pandemic .

The decision, by director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, followed the opinion of the entity’s emergency committee. The committee recognized that Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid, continues to evolve “unpredictable, aggravated by its wide circulation and intense transmission in humans” and in other species.

In this context, experts considered with concern the fact that some member countries have relaxed behavioral and public health measures to reduce transmission of the virus.

In addition, the committee considered, the virus continues to cause high levels of morbidity and mortality, particularly among vulnerable populations.

WHO also issued a new temporary recommendation for member countries – to strengthen the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, “updating national preparedness and response plans in line with the priorities and potential scenarios outlined in the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan of the WHO.” WHO for 2022″.

Other previous guidelines have been updated as directed by the committee. The body reinforced, for example, the negative impact that each country’s vaccination requirements can have on the entry of international travelers into their territories. The WHO had already spoken out against proof of vaccination in international travel.