Why Mexico wants to charge US billions for wave of gun violence

Bernd Debusmann Jr

From BBC News

12 April 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Relatives of victims of violence in Mexico despair after crime

Mexico claims that half a million weapons enter the country from the US every year. Can a lawsuit against US gun manufacturers stem this tide of guns?

Just before sunrise on a hot Friday morning in June 2020, gunmen were waiting for Omar Garcia Harfuch, the city’s then 38-year-old security chief, in the upscale Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood of New York City. Mexico.

What happened next was captured by security cameras and the cellphones of terrified bystanders: the hail of bullets as dozens of heavily armed gunmen, some dressed as civil works workers, blocked their path with a truck and opened fire.

“At that moment I knew we had been ambushed,” Harfuch later told Spanish newspaper El País. “Then I felt the first shot go through the windshield.”

When the shooting ended, he had been shot three times. Three other people — two bodyguards and an innocent woman selling snacks — died.

The location and target of the ambush are notable anomalies in Mexico’s bloody drug war. But the weapons recovered after the shooting are not: Barrett 50 caliber sniper rifles, pistols and military weapons.

All are produced and sold by US-based weapons manufacturers.

The attack on Harfuch, along with hundreds of other incidents, is now part of a lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against US-based gun manufacturers and wholesalers, including famous names like Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Colt, Glock and Ruger.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Omar Garcia Harfuch, then Minister of Security for Mexico City, was ambushed in a violent shooting in 2020

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts — where several of the companies are headquartered — argues that the “invasion” of illegal weapons in Mexico “is the foreseeable result of the defendants’ deliberate actions and business practices.”

The companies argue that Mexico has no way of proving that the violence described in the lawsuit is their fault. The companies claim that US law protects them from liability for misuse of their products.

This week, arguments will be heard from both sides for a judge to decide whether the case will go ahead.

While experts doubt the lawsuit will achieve its primary goals — $10 billion in damages, ending “inflammatory” marketing practices that allegedly appeal to criminals, and creating “smart” security technology — the initiative has already served as a publicity stunt for the Mexican government.

More than a dozen US states — including California and New York — have expressed their support for the Mexican government’s case, as have lawyers representing Antigua and Barbuda and Belize.

The case is drawing attention to an issue that Mexico says has long been ignored by manufacturers and most Americans.

“This doesn’t just affect Mexico,” Guillaume Michel, head of legal affairs at the Mexican embassy in Washington, told the BBC. “It also has consequences for the US.”

A problem on both sides of the border

For those on the front lines of Mexico’s drug war, the ubiquity of US-made weapons has long been a problem. Mexican police say criminals and gangs in US border cities have immediate access to weapons purchased and smuggled across the border.

“The security measures implemented at the border are almost a joke,” said Ed Calderón, a former police officer from Tijuana, on the other side of California, and an expert on the Mexican criminal underworld.

“The border is porous,” he says. “People—can even be old men and women—walk or drive across the border daily and can accumulate a stockpile that would rival any gun show in Texas. It’s easy to get a gun or rifle in Mexico.”

The Mexican National Guard — which is largely responsible for stemming the flow of weapons into Mexico — could not be reached for comment. Mexican officials at various levels of government, however, have vowed to clamp down on the flow of weapons across the border, referring to the effort as a “national priority”.

These efforts now and again produce major gun seizures and arrests. Between January 1, 2019 and January 2021 alone, the Milenio Televisión network reported that 1,585 people were detained for arms trafficking, more than 90% of whom were US citizens.

In the same period, official data compiled by Stop US Arms to Mexico — a project aimed at reducing illegal weapons in the country — shows that 11,613 weapons were seized by the Army, a tiny fraction of what is believed to be on the streets of Mexico.

A single raid in early March this year near the US border seized more than 150 weapons and nearly three million rounds of ammunition from an alleged cartel’s safe house.

Credit, AFP photo caption, Mexico says illegally trafficked weapons linked to thousands of deaths in the country

The arsenals of criminal groups, Calderón said, are often comparable to those of the Mexican military and far superior to that of local police forces.

“It’s horrible for morale,” he said. “I’ve met city police officers who have more combat experience than any special force. But there’s a sense of abandonment, that they don’t have what they need.”

Calderón says many US weapons are sold with decorations and specifications to the taste of Mexican cartel members, such as gold-plated AK-47s or pistols with engravings depicting the well-known “Narco Saints” or Santa Muerte, a popular death saint. These decorations are often made by US-based private sellers who, he says, cater especially to the Mexican criminal underworld.

“They are openly for sale,” he said. “It’s a status symbol within certain elements of the cartels — like a badge of honor.”

There is also no law in the US that criminalizes the sale of weapons with such decorations.

Mexican officials say widely differing firearms regulations are at the root of the problem.

Mexico has only one gun shop — a fortress-like structure in a Mexico City military complex that requires shoppers to provide massive paperwork and undergo grueling background checks that can take months.

Strict Mexican laws require guns to be registered with the federal government and limit their type and caliber.

But north of the border, getting a weapon is much easier. Mexican officials believe that a large proportion of weapons destined for the South are legally purchased by “orange buyers”, who illegally pass them on to criminals.

In other cases, guns are purchased unregistered from private sellers at gun shows in states like Texas or Arizona, bypassing background checks.

Mexican officials argue that the steady flow of weapons from these sources is the main driver of violence in the country, where some 33,000 people were murdered in 2021 alone.

“This is all illicit trafficking,” Michel said. “There is no commercial and legal mechanism that allows such quantities of weapons to enter Mexico.”

The Mexican government’s efforts have become yet another element in the gun debate in the US, where a politically engaged minority — gun owners and gun rights advocates — have been in conflict for decades with activists pushing for tighter restrictions on ownership and purchase rules.

Gun rights activists, backed by a powerful firearms lobby, argue that the restrictions violate the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which gives citizens the right to own and bear arms.

Lawyers for US gun manufacturers and lobbyists explicitly link Mexico’s lawsuit to Americans’ constitutional rights.

“It is not up to the Mexican government to decide how firearms are legally sold in the U.S., particularly when U.S. citizens have a fundamental constitutional right,” said Lawrence Keane, senior vice president and general counsel for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade group. representing the US firearms industry.

“It’s the legal trade in firearms that makes it possible for Americans to exercise that right,” he adds.

Keane rejects Mexico’s claims that manufacturers can be held responsible for violence in Mexico.

The Mexican government “should be in a Mexican court, seeking justice against these cartels,” he said.

“And it shouldn’t be filing a frivolous lawsuit in US federal court, trying to blame law-abiding manufacturers for their failure to protect their citizens.”

Mexican officials insist they are not seeking a Second Amendment review or questioning Americans’ rights to buy and own guns.

The lawsuit is about seeking redress for “the negligent practices of these companies,” says Michel.

None of the companies named in the lawsuit responded to the BBC’s requests for comment.

A PR victory?

Experts admit that the chances of legal success are slim — but the process is important nonetheless for its symbolism.

“It sends a signal not to do more business as usual,” Arturo Sarukhan, Mexico’s ambassador to Washington from 2007 to 2013, told the BBC.

Ioan Grillo, an author of the book Blood Gun Money: How America Arms Gangs and Cartels(Blood Gun Money: How America Guns Gangs and Cartelsin free translation), agrees.

Grillo, whose work is cited in court documents, said he has seen more debate about arms trafficked by the US in recent months than in the two decades he worked covering Mexico.

“The lawsuit kind of puts that on the agenda,” he said, so the issue “isn’t as simple as winning or losing” in court.

“When there’s a process like this, it starts pushing and changing the parameters. Arms companies will already have to try to defend themselves,” Grillo said. “It starts a back-and-forth and forces them to start looking at these things. They can’t just ignore the debate.”

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, during the announcement of the process

But Calderón, the former Tijuana police officer, was unimpressed by this supposed public relations victory.

“I don’t see it really doing anything but scoring political points for both sides,” he said. “The government of Mexico has a great responsibility to police its own border. They militarize the border when a caravan of migrants passes, but they do nothing to stop thousands of rounds of ammunition and thousands of rifles moving from north to south. that no one really cares about it.”

And the large amount of firearms already present in Mexico means that little can be done to stem the violence, says Alejandro Hope, a former Mexican intelligence officer.

“There are already maybe 15 million small arms in private hands in Mexico,” he said. “Even if tomorrow we completely stop the flow of weapons, there are already enough weapons to maintain a high level of violence.”

“I’m very skeptical that this can be controlled from the supply side,” Hope said. “I doubt there will be any short-term impact.”

But at the very least, he said, “it shows the cost of arms trafficking for Mexico.”