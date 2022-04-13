Why Mexico wants to charge US billions for wave of gun violence

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Why Mexico wants to charge US billions for wave of gun violence 5 Views

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr
  • From BBC News

Relatives of victims of violence in Mexico despair after crime

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Relatives of victims of violence in Mexico despair after crime

Mexico claims that half a million weapons enter the country from the US every year. Can a lawsuit against US gun manufacturers stem this tide of guns?

Just before sunrise on a hot Friday morning in June 2020, gunmen were waiting for Omar Garcia Harfuch, the city’s then 38-year-old security chief, in the upscale Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood of New York City. Mexico.

What happened next was captured by security cameras and the cellphones of terrified bystanders: the hail of bullets as dozens of heavily armed gunmen, some dressed as civil works workers, blocked their path with a truck and opened fire.

“At that moment I knew we had been ambushed,” Harfuch later told Spanish newspaper El País. “Then I felt the first shot go through the windshield.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Chile changes rules for the entry of travelers from April 14

The Chilean Undersecretary of Public Health, Cristóbal Cuadrado, announced this Tuesday (12) a package of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved