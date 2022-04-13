With salaries of up to R$ 8.1 thousand, health units in Ceará open more than 60 vacancies – Papo Carreira

THE State Health Department (SESA) opened a selection process with more than 60 vacancies in units in Ceará. There are opportunities for professions such as doctor, nurse, doorman and electrician. Registration starts this Thursday (14) and continues until the day may 12.

Salaries range from BRL 1,212 to BRL 8,142, divided into mid-level, technical and higher-level positions. All units are part of the Sesa network and are managed by the Institute of Health and Hospital Management (ISGH).

Enrollment in the selection process

Enrollment will take place on site of Consulplan Instituteorganizer of the event, and include immediate vacancies and formation of the reserve register.

The registration fee is BRL 120 for higher-level positions and BRL 60 for intermediate and technical level.

>> Check the announcement of the selection process

Hospital units covered

Leonardo Da Vinci State Hospital (Helv)

General Hospital Dr. Waldemar Alcantara (HGWA)

Institute of Health and Hospital Management (Headquarters)

Ceará Care House (CCC)

Messejana Emergency Care Unit (UPA)

UPA Praia do Futuro

UPA Autran Nunes

UPA Canindezinho

Ceará Joint UPA

UPA José Walter

UPA Jangurussu

UPA Christ the Redeemer

UPA Itaperi

Primary health care units (UAPS/CAPS)

primilab

In addition to health equipment, the public notice details the name of the functions, the required requirementsthe basic salary, the weekly workload and the number of vacancies for broad competition (AC) and for those reserved for people with disabilities (PwD).

available positions

Administrative Assistant: base salary of R$ 1,644.88;

Maintenance Assistant: base salary of BRL 1,507.81;

Pharmacy Assistant: base salary of R$ 1,370.73;

Pharmacy Assistant II: base salary of R$ 1,644.88;

Laboratory Assistant: base salary of R$ 1,370.73;

Delivery Assistant: base salary of R$ 1,212;

Logistics Assistant: base salary of BRL 1,644.88

Refrigeration Mechanical Assistant: base salary of BRL 1,507.81;

Refrigeration Mechanic: base salary of R$ 1,900;

Concierge: base salary of R$ 1,212;

Receptionist: base salary of R$ 1,233.63;

Hospital butler: base salary of R$ 1,212;

Computer Technician: base salary of BRL 2,193.17;

Laboratory Technician: BRL 1,919.02;

Laboratory Technician (Transfusion Agency): BRL 1,919.02;

Nursing Technician: base salary of R$ 1,442.46;

Nursing Technician (Transport): base salary of R$ 1,442.46;

Nurse: base salary of BRL 4,210.37;

Nurse (UPA): base salary of BRL 3,508.60;

Electrician: base salary of R$. 1,507.81;

Pediatrician: base salary of BRL 8,142.16;

Social worker: base salary of R$ 3,452.11;

Pharmaceutical: base salary of R$4,510;

Speech therapist: base salary of BRL 3,671.31;

Physiotherapist: base salary of R$ 3,350.43;

Nutritionist: base salary of BRL 3,815.81;

Hospital psychologist: base salary of R$ 3,333.33;

Occupational Therapist: base salary of R$ 3,350.43;

Medical Clinic Doctor: base salary of BRL 8,142.16.