Woman ingests dog tracker chip while eating meat skewers. Photo: Playback/Twitter

A woman ingested a chip used to track dogs while eating a meat skewer at a street stall in Santiago de Chile. After experiencing abdominal pain, she was taken to the hospital and doctors found the device in her stomach. The information is from the news portal Los Andes.

The unusual case went viral after a complaint made by councilor Michelle Tabilo last week. Through a Facebook post, she warned the population about the risks of consuming food products on public roads and advised residents to take care of their pets.

“Dear neighbors: yesterday, at City Hall, I reported the case of a neighbor who ate a skewer on the street, arrived at the hospital with a stomach ache and unfortunately had a chip of a puppy in her stomach”, published the councilor. “I asked for food inspection in the illegal trade, but as a recommendation, don’t eat anything on the street and please take care of your pets,” added Michelle.

Councilwoman denounced the case through a publication on Facebook. Photo: Reproduction / Los Andes

