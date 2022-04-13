World’s most isolated courier in Antarctica seeks employees

Anyone looking to change their address and don’t mind an extra “chill” (and it puts chill in it!) may have found the dream job proposal: the most remote post office in the world, at the southernmost point of the globe, is looking for employees.

There are three vacancies currently open at the Port Lockroy branch, the first British base established in Antarctica, which is on Goudier Island. They are: base leader, store manager and general assistant.

All will play roles in the management of the agency, the gift shop, participate in the maintenance of the base and the local museum, in addition to the monitoring and preservation efforts of the penguins of the Gentoo colony.

The new team should stay on the island for five months, leaving for Antarctica at the end of October or beginning of November and working in functions until March 2023 – a season that is considered tourist in the region.

Image: Disclosure

The new signings are part of Port Lockroy’s revitalization strategy for visitors as the base was closed during the pandemic. Before Covid-19, about 18,000 people visited the site during a summer season.

“Port Lockroy is a remote and potentially dangerous location. Unfortunately, we cannot allow any recreational adventure activities — sorry, no rock climbing, water sports, glacier hiking, etc. Any free time you have will be spent on more leisurely journeys.” such as reading, painting, drawing, photography, cooking and wildlife watching,” reports the British Heritage Administration in Antarctica.

Despite this, the organization’s president noted, in a press release, that every year the base received hundreds of applications to work in the post office, in the museum and in its other posts.

Image: Disclosure

“Basic but comfortable” accommodation will be offered to new employees: a hostel-style cabin with bunk beds, kitchen, living room and bathroom. As there is no running water on the island, there is no shower. The available water is usually collected in gallons from the ships that arrive on the island and must be used for the hygiene of the employees and for the cleaning of the environments.

Other resources such as electricity and satellite internet for communication are limited and should be used sparingly. The available toilets are chemical toilets that need to be kept clean daily.

The base leader will receive a monthly salary of £1,800 (R$10,950), while the store manager must earn £1,550 (R$9,430) and the general assistant £1,250 (R$7,605). The selection process will be open until April 25.