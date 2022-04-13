Xbox fans ask Microsoft to ‘undo’ Vicarious Visions merger

It was in January 2021 that Activision Blizzard confirmed that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 studio Vicarious Visions was being permanently merged into Blizzard Entertainment.

This meant that instead of working on franchises like Crash, Spyro and Tony Hawk, Vicarious Visions would now be “fully dedicated to existing Blizzard games and initiatives”. This one announcement was prior to acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, of course, and when the acquisition was announced in January, several Xbox fans took to social media to ask Microsoft to roll back the decision:

Today, however, Vicarious Visions confirmed that the merger is officially complete, meaning that “our development team will remain in Albany, NY and fully dedicated to Blizzard games.”

There’s a belief that Vicarious Visions will actually lose its name as part of the merger (according to a report by Polygon from last year), and former studio head Jen O’Neal also left the company a few months ago, so it’s quite a change.

Hey Microsoft, First day changes: undue the Toys For Bob and Vicarious Visions studio changes and let them get back to Spyro, Crash, Tony Hawk, and Skylanders… please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/hJ9mtqNlMg — Jason Inquires (@jasoninquires) January 18, 2022

And, of course, today’s confirmation brought more Xbox fans who are saddened by the news:

Hope that’s undone when you’re part of Microsoft. Shame to see. — Edward King (@3DK1NG2022) April 12, 2022

They’re a fantastic remake studio. Crash n-sane trilogy and THPS 1+2 remake were absolutely brilliant games. If Microsoft were clever they’d undo this ASAP and allow vicarious visions go be their equivalent to Sony bluepoint studio — Rockstar (@R1028737373) April 12, 2022

Unfortunately for those who are disheartened by the decision, it seems very, very unlikely that Microsoft will simply undo the decision to make Vicarious Visions a Blizzard studio. However, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has indicated that he would like the Activision Blizzard worked on some classic franchisesso we hope Crash, Spyro and Tony Hawk will be a part of that.

As you can see from the tweets above, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Spyro Reignited Trilogy’s studio Toys for Bob also went through a similar situation recently after being transferred to work on the Call of Duty franchise in April of the year. past. It’s unclear what the future holds for this studio, but hopefully the move to CoD won’t be permanent.

What is your reaction to the news? Let us know down in the comments section below.