Xiaomi retires Mi 9 SE and Mi Play; phones run out of updates | Cell

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi Play phones have been retired and now appear on Xiaomi’s list of unsupported devices. With this, smartphones should no longer receive software updates. It is curious to note that while the Mi 9 SE received two Android updates and three MIUI updates, the Mi Play was limited to just one MIUI update and did not receive any newer Android versions.

In an official statement, the manufacturer emphasized the commitment to security updates for at least two years for most smartphones, with the possibility of reaching three in some models. The brand still promises to release fixes for security holes regardless of the age of the phone.

Mi 9 SE comes equipped with a triple camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

Mi 9 SE and Mi Play were not on the list released in early 2022 with the devices that would receive updates. Launched in 2019, the Mi 9 SE remains stagnant on Android 11. The Mi Play, on the other hand, has the same Android from the factory in 2018, in its version 9. Although they are good devices, it is important to note that both will no longer have bug fixes or failures.

Among the highlights of the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE are performance, boosted by the eight-core Snapdragon processor and 6 GB of RAM, which promise good performance even today. The camera doesn’t look bad either, with a 48 MP sensor, but the almost three years of launch weighs heavily when compared to newer phones.

Xiomi Mi Play is available in three colors — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Play brought the cost-benefit proposal thanks to its high resolution screen and 4 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi phones without updates

Check out the list of Mi phones that no longer have official updates from Xiaomi:

  • Mi 1
  • Mi 2
  • Mi 2A
  • Mi 3
  • Mi 4
  • Mi 4S
  • Mi 4c
  • Mi 5
  • Mi 5s
  • Mi 5s Plus
  • Mi 5c
  • Mi 5X
  • Mi 6
  • Mi 6X
  • Mi 8 SE
  • My Note
  • Mi Note 2
  • Mi Note 3
  • Mi Note Pro
  • mix
  • mix 2
  • Mi Max
  • Mi Max 2
  • Mi A1
  • Mi A2
  • Mi A2 Lite
  • Mi Pad
  • Mi Pad 2
  • Mi Pad 3
  • Mi Pad 4
  • Mi Pad 4 Plus
  • Mi Max 3
  • Mi 8 Lite
  • Mix 2S
  • Mi Mix 2S
  • Mi 8 Explorer Edition
  • Mix 3
  • Mi Mix 3
  • Mi 8 UD
  • Mi 9 SE
  • Mi Play

Redmi phones without updates

The Redmi brand also has models that will no longer receive updates from Xiaomi:

  • redmi 1
  • redmi 1S
  • redmi 2
  • Redmi 2A
  • redmi 3
  • redmi 3S
  • Redmi 3X
  • redmi 4
  • Redmi 4X
  • Redmi 4A
  • redmi 5
  • redmi 5 plus
  • Redmi 5A
  • Redmi Note 1
  • Redmi Note 1S
  • Redmi Note 2
  • Redmi Note 2 Pro
  • Redmi Note 3
  • Redmi Note 4
  • Redmi Note 4X
  • Redmi Note 5
  • Redmi Note 5A
  • Redmi Pro
  • redmi 6
  • redmi 6 pro
  • redmi 6A
  • Redmi S2
  • Redmi Y2
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro

with information from technoblog, Xiaomi and xiaomi

