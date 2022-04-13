Xiaomi retires Mi 9 SE and Mi Play; phones run out of updates | Cell

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi Play phones have been retired and now appear on Xiaomi’s list of unsupported devices. With this, smartphones should no longer receive software updates. It is curious to note that while the Mi 9 SE received two Android updates and three MIUI updates, the Mi Play was limited to just one MIUI update and did not receive any newer Android versions.

In an official statement, the manufacturer emphasized the commitment to security updates for at least two years for most smartphones, with the possibility of reaching three in some models. The brand still promises to release fixes for security holes regardless of the age of the phone.

🔎 iPhone for unmissable price opens fake stores on Google

2 of 3 Mi 9 SE comes equipped with a triple camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor — Photo: Handout/Xiaomi Mi 9 SE comes equipped with a triple camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

Mi 9 SE and Mi Play were not on the list released in early 2022 with the devices that would receive updates. Launched in 2019, the Mi 9 SE remains stagnant on Android 11. The Mi Play, on the other hand, has the same Android from the factory in 2018, in its version 9. Although they are good devices, it is important to note that both will no longer have bug fixes or failures.

Among the highlights of the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE are performance, boosted by the eight-core Snapdragon processor and 6 GB of RAM, which promise good performance even today. The camera doesn’t look bad either, with a 48 MP sensor, but the almost three years of launch weighs heavily when compared to newer phones.

3 of 3 Xiomi Mi Play is available in three colors — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi Xiomi Mi Play is available in three colors — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Play brought the cost-benefit proposal thanks to its high resolution screen and 4 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi phones without updates

Check out the list of Mi phones that no longer have official updates from Xiaomi:

Mi 1

Mi 2

Mi 2A

Mi 3

Mi 4

Mi 4S

Mi 4c

Mi 5

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi 5c

Mi 5X

Mi 6

Mi 6X

Mi 8 SE

My Note

Mi Note 2

Mi Note 3

Mi Note Pro

mix

mix 2

Mi Max

Mi Max 2

Mi A1

Mi A2

Mi A2 Lite

Mi Pad

Mi Pad 2

Mi Pad 3

Mi Pad 4

Mi Pad 4 Plus

Mi Max 3

Mi 8 Lite

Mix 2S

Mi Mix 2S

Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Mix 3

Mi Mix 3

Mi 8 UD

Mi 9 SE

Mi Play

Redmi phones without updates

The Redmi brand also has models that will no longer receive updates from Xiaomi:

redmi 1

redmi 1S

redmi 2

Redmi 2A

redmi 3

redmi 3S

Redmi 3X

redmi 4

Redmi 4X

Redmi 4A

redmi 5

redmi 5 plus

Redmi 5A

Redmi Note 1

Redmi Note 1S

Redmi Note 2

Redmi Note 2 Pro

Redmi Note 3

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 4X

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5A

Redmi Pro

redmi 6

redmi 6 pro

redmi 6A

Redmi S2

Redmi Y2

Redmi Note 6 Pro