Young man is considered dead by family, but police discover he was sleeping

Renzo, as a young Argentine student is called, had his story resonated on social media, after he was considered dead by his family, but in the end they discovered that he was just sleeping. Shall we understand better?

In his post on Twitter, the young man explained that he went to live in the city of Cordoba to study and the night before everything happened, he asked his mother to contact him at 8 am because he was going to have breakfast with his friends.

The big problem with the young

Renzo forgot to tell his mother that he was studying until 5 am and ended up not listening to the alarm clocks. So, desperate with the situation, the young man’s family decides to call the authorities, believing that something bad and even fatal could have happened.

And even after they arrived at the place [os policiais]the student did not hear the sound of the bell, so the officers decided to invade the residence.

“Police come to the house and they kick in the door, I still don’t answer, they break in with some drills and when they come into my room WITH 3 WITNESSES, I was sleeping, I ask him, ‘what are they doing here?’ and before answering me the police say: ‘THE INDIVIDUAL IS ALIVE AT HOME’”wrote in one of his tweets.

the police arrived at home and patean the door, I followed without answering, they broke with us taladros and when they entered my piezaaa CON 3 TESTIGOS, I was sleeping, I asked, what happened? and before answering, the police communicates THE INDIVIDUO IS CON VIDA IN EL DOMICILIO — bumbula (@Renzo_Alessio1) April 5, 2022

Finally, Renzo says that when reviewing his cell phone he found 124 missed calls and pointed out that it was already 12 pm, so the police leave the place and the family arrives. “It was the best joke of my 3 months of living alone. Moral: don’t give me up for dead”finished.

