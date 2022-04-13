YouTube has problems updating on TVs and more site instabilities | streaming

YouTube is in trouble and faces instabilities on Tuesday afternoon (12). Data from Downdetector, a platform that monitors the functioning of online services, indicates that the bugs started around 4 pm and have already accumulated more than 400 notifications. The flaws manifest in Brazil and the world and prevent users from updating the YouTube app for TVs. On Twitter, Internet users also complain of difficulties in switching accounts and viewing options in the sidebar of the site.

YouTube not working on TV? See possible causes and how to solve

The company has commented on the matter on its official Twitter account and said that it is already working to resolve the bugs. “[Estamos] Receiving reports from around the world that some of you are having issues with certain features on the YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts and using the navigation bar). We are aware of and working on a fix,” YouTube said.

1 of 2 YouTube is having problems this Tuesday (12) and does not allow you to update the TV application — Photo: Disclosure / YouTube YouTube is having problems this Tuesday (12) and does not allow you to update the TV application — Photo: Disclosure/YouTube

How to update YouTube on TV? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum

According to Google Trends, a platform that indicates the most popular terms on the Internet, there was a sudden increase in searches for “how to update YouTube on TV” in the last hour, a behavior that points to the difficulty of users in accessing the application for televisions. Queries like “YouTube in trouble”, “YouTube down” and “YouTube down today” also grew.

The YouTube flaw is widespread, Downdetector points out. On the platform, users of Google’s video service claim to have problems switching between accounts. “Wow, YouTube, I need to access my other account”, complained an internet user. Those who try to switch profiles receive an error message indicating that there was a problem performing the procedure.

2 of 2 Downdetector registers a rise in notifications of problems with YouTube — Photo: Eduardo Bartkevihi/TechTudo Downdetector registers high in notifications of problems with YouTube — Photo: Eduardo Bartkevihi/TechTudo

People also report difficulties accessing YouTube Studio, a channel management tool aimed at content creators. “Can’t log into YouTube Studio. I need to upload a video and it still doesn’t load the option”, complained another user on Downdetector.

On Twitter, there are even reports of bugs affecting the sidebar of the site. The space is empty and does not show the options menu.

Users have trouble updating YouTube on TVs; understand

YouTube instability mainly interferes with the application’s operation on televisions. According to reports, when accessing YouTube on TVs, users get the warning that they need to update the app. When trying to perform the procedure, however, the page does not load. The app also does not display the search bar and login area.

“My TV’s YouTube just crashed. It’s like I’m not logged in to my account, but when I try to log in, there’s just no option. I’ve unplugged it, turned it off, uninstalled update, updated but nothing works”, shared a user on twitter. See other reports below.

See too: How to close the app YouTube and keep listening to videos