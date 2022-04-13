Zelda: BotW 2 Looks Too Good for Switch, Experts Speculate

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 It still doesn’t have a specific release date (no official name, actually), but Nintendo has already shown some footage of its gameplay. It is based on these images that Digital Foundry experts raise the possibility that the game is not running on the Switch we already know.

Richard Leadbetter, John Linneman and Alex Battaglia are known and respected for the technical tests they carry out with games, evaluating the quality and performance they offer on different platforms. The group’s opinion is that BOTW 2 looks too beautiful for the Switch to handle.

They reckon that the game appears to run at 1080p, with anti-aliasing and long draw distances, in a way that Nintendo’s handheld simply couldn’t handle it. This, of course, raised for them the possibility of BOTW 2 be a “cross-gen” title for a new generation of Switch – just as its predecessor was between the Wii U and the first version of the handheld console.

Anyone with minimal knowledge of game development knows that they are made on dev-kits and platforms more powerful than the console they are going to run on, and then they are polished and aligned to a compatible version. That’s why we often see first game trailers totally distant from their final versions, rolling the famous “downgrade”.

It’s entirely possible that Nintendo made a more advanced cut than the Switch really can handle to show a very nice trailer for the new one. Zelda, but John Linneman doubts this hypothesis. He points out that the producer does not have this custom and usually shows the game as it really is on its consoles – and the first trailer for Legends Arceuswith its dizzying framerate drops, is there to prove it.

Nintendo fans may remember that the manufacturer has stated that the Switch is still halfway through its “life”, so all this talk keeps the rumors alive that we will eventually get the Switch Pro that gamers seem to want so badly.