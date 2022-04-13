Zelensky denounces ‘hundreds of rapes’ in Russian-occupied zones

THE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskydenounced this Tuesday “hundreds of cases of rape” in the areas occupied by the Russian army, “including underage girls and very young boys”.

“In the occupied zones, the recording and investigation of war crimes committed by the Russia continue. New mass graves are found almost daily,” he said in a videoconference message to the Lithuanian Parliament. “Thousands and thousands of victims. Hundreds of torture cases. Bodies continue to be found in sewers and basements,” he continued.

“Hundreds of rape cases have been recorded, including those of underage girls and very young children. Even a baby! Just talking about it is scary,” Zelensky said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said, in turn, that “it is simply impossible to imagine greater horrors” and lamented that “some European Union countries still do not dare to decide when they will limit purchases of Russian oil”.

Several testimonies collected by the media corroborate the fears of the NGOs, which point to indications of the use of rape as a “weapon of war”. A Ukrainian woman told AFP she was raped by two Russian soldiers when they discovered she was the wife of a Ukrainian military man.

See too



