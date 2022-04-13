Zema is defeated and education, security and health workers will have a salary increase

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), made a commitment to his party's presidential candidate. Photo: Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais/Disclosure
The veto of the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, on the amendments that provide for higher salary increases for education, health and security employees was overturned by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG) this Tuesday (12).

To overthrow him, 39 opposing votes were needed. There were 55 votes against the veto and three (Bartô (PL), Guilherme da Cunha (Novo) and Laura Serrano (Novo)) ended up being favorable.

Minas Gerais state servers packed the plenary and asked the deputies to override the veto. Romeu Zema was heavily criticized by workers.

Romeu Zema barred salary increase to servers

At the beginning of the month, the Minas Gerais governor sanctioned the bill that readjusts the salaries of all civil servants by 10.06%. However, he vetoed parliamentary amendments that increase the salaries of health, education and public security professionals.

Of course, Zema’s position caused a reaction in the specific categories, which began to pressure deputies to overturn the veto of the Minas Gerais chief executive.

“Considering that the State has about 634 thousand payments, between active and inactive civil servants and pensioners, the 10.06% readjustment for all categories has a financial impact of more than BRL 330 million per month, equivalent to more than BRL 4.5 billion a year”, declared the government of Minas.

