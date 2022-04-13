Zero soda impairs liver detoxification, study suggests

A study by researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin in the United States claims that two sugar substitutes used to make diet sodas and other artificially sweetened products can affect the liver’s ability to detoxify.

According to the paper presented at the 2022 Experimental Biology Meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, sucralose and acesulfame potassium (acesulfame-K) also negatively influence the absorption of blood pressure medications, antibiotics, and antidepressants.

By analyzing, in the laboratory, how sweeteners act on liver cells, scientists observed that acesulfame potassium and sucralose disrupt the work of P-glycoprotein (PGP), which helps cleanse the body of toxins and metabolize drugs.

These sweeteners bind to PGP, which can result in an excess of drug substances in liver cells.

Scientists caution that the study was carried out in the laboratory and that the hypothesis needs to be confirmed in further work.