Zero soda impairs liver detoxification, study suggests

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Zero soda impairs liver detoxification, study suggests 5 Views

A study by researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin in the United States claims that two sugar substitutes used to make diet sodas and other artificially sweetened products can affect the liver’s ability to detoxify.

According to the paper presented at the 2022 Experimental Biology Meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, sucralose and acesulfame potassium (acesulfame-K) also negatively influence the absorption of blood pressure medications, antibiotics, and antidepressants.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2)

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a disease that attacks the heart, blood vessels, eyes, brain and can drastically affect the kidneys. It is caused when the pressure is frequently above 140 by 90 mmHgGizmo/Getty Images

Pot with what looks like salt with the danger symbol on the front - Metropolis***Picture-pot-with-salt-and-danger-symbol-on-front.jpg

Apart from the genetic issue, factors such as consumption of alcohol, cigarettes, large amounts of salt, obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, advanced age, stress and a sedentary lifestyle can also influence blood pressure levels.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Man with one hand on his forehead***Picture-person-putting-remedios-in-hands.jpg

Dizziness, blurred vision, headache or neck pain are the main symptoms related to the disease. These discomforts usually appear when the pressure builds up quickly.Colin Hawkins/Getty Images

Person with one hand on the neck as if in pain - Metropolis***Picture-person-putting-remedios-in-hands.jpg

Other common symptoms in people with high blood pressure are: ringing in the ears, double or blurry vision, pain in the back of the head and head, drowsiness, palpitations, nausea and small blood spots in the eyes.Grace Cary/Getty Images

Person lying on hospital stretcher with people dressed as healthcare professionals around him - Metropolis***Picture-person-lying-in-hospital-bed-with-health-people-around.jpg

High blood pressure is responsible for serious health problems like stroke, heart failure and vision loss. When you suspect that you have the disease, it is recommended to measure your blood pressure with a proper device, at home or at the pharmacy.Peter M. Fisher/Getty Images

People running in the middle of a green field - Metropolis***Picture-people-running.jpg

Despite gravity, high blood pressure can be controlled. Healthy habits such as exercising, eating healthy, avoiding situations that can cause stress, reducing alcohol consumption, keeping weight and cholesterol under control, and avoiding drugs that increase blood pressure (such as caffeine, antidepressants, and corticosteroids) can help control blood pressure Getty Images

Woman checking blood pressure with another person wearing a white coat - Metropolis***Picture-person-consulting-with-doctor.jpg

When presenting any symptoms, a cardiologist should be sought. As it is a disease that has no cure and can cause cardiovascular problems, early diagnosis considerably reduces more serious and irreversible conditions.bluecinema/ Getty Images

Person putting medicine in one hand and the other holding a glass - Metrópoles***Picture-person-putting-remedios-in-hands.jpg

Only a specialist is able to diagnose cases of hypertension and indicate the necessary treatment to reduce symptoms and consequences of the disease. Generally, the use of medication and rest are indicatedA. Martin UW Photography/ Getty Images

Person checking blood pressure with another person wearing a white coat - Metrópoles***Picture-person-consulting-with-doctor-2.jpg

However, if the pressure remains higher than indicated, that is, 140/90 mmHg after one hour, the patient should immediately go to a hospital to take intravenous antihypertensives.Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

0

By analyzing, in the laboratory, how sweeteners act on liver cells, scientists observed that acesulfame potassium and sucralose disrupt the work of P-glycoprotein (PGP), which helps cleanse the body of toxins and metabolize drugs.

These sweeteners bind to PGP, which can result in an excess of drug substances in liver cells.

.

Scientists caution that the study was carried out in the laboratory and that the hypothesis needs to be confirmed in further work.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Someone from Brazil could be BRL 1,418,000,000 richer this Wednesday

The only way for anyone to win a jackpot of $302 million is to play …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved