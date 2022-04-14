10 games for less than R$ 75 in the Easter Promotion

The PS Store Easter Sale continues to offer PS4 and PS5 games at discounts of up to 75%. Thinking about the weekend that is on the way and the free time available for many of you to explore new adventures, we have separated a list of ten games priced under R$75.
Cooperative proposals like Among Us, classics like Alex Kidd and titles like Batman: Arkham Collection are more affordable. Some of them may end up being a good option to enjoy your days off. Check out:
- Among Us (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 24.50 to BRL 19.60;
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4/PS5) – from R$99.50 to R$39.80;
- Gravity Rush 2 (PS4) – from BRL 79.90 to BRL 39.95;
- Batman: Arkham Collection (PS4) – from R$249.90 to R$37.48;
- Horizon Chase Turbo Ayrton Senna Edition (PS4) — from R$94.90 to R$37.96;
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded (PS4) — from BRL 164.90 to BRL 32.98;
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition (PS4) — from R$459.90 to R$45.99;
- Crysis Remastered (PS4) — from BRL 159.90 to BRL 63.96;
- Lost in Random (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75;
- Judgment (PS4) — from BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75;
To top it off, the price of certain titles above may be even lower if you’re a PS Plus subscriber. The full PS Store discount will be displayed on accounts with active subscriptions.
Part 2 of the Easter Sale available on the PS Store
As of April 27, over 1,000 game options, expansions and special editions are available at discounts on the PS Store. Part 2 of the PS Store Easter Sale was released on the virtual store this Wednesday (13). Click here and see!