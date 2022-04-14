10 games for less than R$ 75 in the Easter Promotion

The PS Store Easter Sale continues to offer PS4 and PS5 games at discounts of up to 75%. Thinking about the weekend that is on the way and the free time available for many of you to explore new adventures, we have separated a list of ten games priced under R$75.

Cooperative proposals like Among Us, classics like Alex Kidd and titles like Batman: Arkham Collection are more affordable. Some of them may end up being a good option to enjoy your days off. Check out:

Among Us (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 24.50 to BRL 19.60;

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4/PS5) – from R$99.50 to R$39.80;

Gravity Rush 2 (PS4) – from BRL 79.90 to BRL 39.95;

Batman: Arkham Collection (PS4) – from R$249.90 to R$37.48;

Horizon Chase Turbo Ayrton Senna Edition (PS4) — from R$94.90 to R$37.96;

Just Cause 4: Reloaded (PS4) — from BRL 164.90 to BRL 32.98;

Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition (PS4) — from R$459.90 to R$45.99;

Crysis Remastered (PS4) — from BRL 159.90 to BRL 63.96;

Lost in Random (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75;

Judgment (PS4) — from BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75;

To top it off, the price of certain titles above may be even lower if you’re a PS Plus subscriber. The full PS Store discount will be displayed on accounts with active subscriptions.

Part 2 of the Easter Sale available on the PS Store

As of April 27, over 1,000 game options, expansions and special editions are available at discounts on the PS Store. Part 2 of the PS Store Easter Sale was released on the virtual store this Wednesday (13). Click here and see!