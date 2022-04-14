101-year-old woman renews work contract in Canada until 2025

Wow! A 101-year-old woman renewed her employment in Canada for another three years. As a director on the board of directors of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), she will be responsible for “supervising and guiding management through activities”.

The high reliability of Canadian Hazel McCallion at work generated tributes and several congratulations.

In a statement made by Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, he highlighted the more than 40 years of service provided to the community by the elderly woman.

Hurricane Hazel

When the elderly woman retired as mayor of the Canadian city of Mississauga, Ontario, in 2014, she was 93 years old and has remained active ever since, being also a special adviser to the University of Toronto, which highlights her for her “encyclopedic knowledge of politics”. ” and chancellor of Sheridan College.

In the country she is also known as “Hurricane Hazel” due to great willpower.

Hazel McCallion also inspired the names of a school, library, parade and baseball team.

It’s really powerful!

Biography

The professor of political science at Cape Breton University and author of Hazel’s biography said she has a great importance in Ontario politics, “far beyond what one would expect simply by reading the statutes about the powers of a mayor”.

It does not stop there. Hazel, who started early in politics in 1978, was still told by her opponent that being a woman “was a political weakness”. He was wrong.

Like a hurricane, she held several municipal positions, in addition, she remained as mayor for 36 years and resigned in 2014, due to retirement.

Wonderful!

With information from Parents and Children