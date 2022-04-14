110 years since the sinking of the Titanic: see 7 facts about the tragedy – News

The sinking of the famous ship Titanic completes 110 years this Thursday (14). The ship considered “unsinkable” by engineers at the time was the subject of many studies around the world, the subject of several documentaries and inspiration for James Cameron’s Oscar-winning film in 1998. R7 separated seven curiosities about the ship’s sinking.







1 – Speed ​​record and “Blue Ribbon” award

The Titanic was built in 1909 to be the safest ship of her time. In addition, there was great interest from the British company White Star Line to win the “Blue Ribbon” award, which was awarded to the passenger ship that made the journey between Europe and the United States in the shortest time.

On April 10, 1912, the Titanic left the port of Southampton, England, bound for New York, United States, carrying about 2,200 passengers.

Professor Luiz Felipe Assis, from the Department of Naval and Oceanic Engineering at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, explains that there was a great dispute between shipping companies at the time, and nations like England and Germany, to design a vessel that would be a reference for engineering at a time when the first planes had only made test flights and short distances.

“At that time, passenger ships represented the greatest engineering work of humanity”, says the engineer.











2 – The trip









In the midst of the great flow of immigration between Europe and the United States in the early 20th century, people were interested in traveling on a fast and grandiose ship, which gave a commercial and social aspect to the modern vessel.

“It was the trip of a lifetime, in which people did not have a return ticket and wanted the crossing to be memorable”, emphasizes Assis.

Passengers’ quarters on board were divided into three classes: the first, with representatives of high society, the second, composed of passengers in economic emergency, and the third mostly carried immigrants and workers.







3 – The iceberg

In order to achieve the objective of winning the “Blue Ribbon”, the ship had to reach the United States at record speed, therefore in the shortest possible time. According to the UFRJ professor, this aspect was one of the main reasons for the ship’s sinking.

The authorities at the time linked to the British company White Star Line did not authorize Commander Edward Smith to slow down when they received the news that a large iceberg was nearby.

“A ship at high speed faces great difficulty in avoiding an obstacle. When they saw the iceberg it was too late”, explains Assis.

The collision caused a tear of more than 100 meters in the hull of the structure, which took less than 3 hours to sink completely.







4 – Technology









The expert explains that the Titanic was built with compartment technology, however the innovation was incomplete, as it was not present in the entire structure. Engineers made a design so that if water got into the hull, it wouldn’t be able to pass into the next divisions and cause the sinking.

“The wrong premise was to imagine that if the water got in, it would reach a few compartments, but in reality the tear in the hull was so big that it reached several. With the large inflow of water, the vessel loses buoyancy space and sinks.”





For him, even if the technology were present throughout the ship, it might not be able to contain the severity of the damage caused to the hull.

In addition to the issues related to the construction of the ship, the technology at the time was very limited compared to what we have today. With the help of radars, the iceberg would be detected well in advance. Modern ships are much more prepared for risky situations, as the crew also receives intense training.







boats











Another important aspect in relation to the wreck is the number of boats on the ship. According to Reagan Library Education, the Titanic only had 20 lifeboats, not enough to save all the passengers. For the approximately 2,200 people on the trip, the boats had space for just 1,178 people.

In addition to insufficient space, these additional vessels were launched with few passengers, one of them with 20 people, with a capacity of 65. Among the passengers, 706 managed to survive the sinking.

“The ship’s great technology caused the authorities at the time to reduce the number of lifeboats needed, which was a big mistake. People outside the boats died of hypothermia as the sea water temperature was so low.”







Ship did not sink vertically











The scene in James Cameron’s film in which several passengers hold on to the bow of the ship when the vessel is sinking vertically has become a movie classic, however, the professor claims that the event is not possible.

Assisi believes that the Titanic’s bow may have risen a little above sea level, but soon after it would have broken off. In addition, the bow was found very far from the stern, which proves that the vertical sinking did not occur.







Ship remains at sea









The wreckage of the ship was searched for several decades until it was found on September 1, 1985, at a depth of 3,843 meters. The structure was never taken from the sea and remains southwest of the island of Newfoundland, Canada.

“It is not possible to remove the Titanic from the sea, it is at a very great depth, in addition its structure would not resist removal and would fall apart. In the last ten years the deterioration has been very great, the corrosion that sea water causes to metals will make the ship disappear in a few years. Many parts they found in 1985 have already turned to dust.”



