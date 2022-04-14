20-year-old suffers from pulmonary emphysema while masturbating

A 20-year-old man needed to be hospitalized after suffering a severe lung injury while masturbating. The rare case was reported in the latest issue of the journal Radiology Case Reports, by doctors at the Cantonal Hospital in Switzerland.

The patient – ​​who was not named – sought medical help after suffering sudden chest pain and severe shortness of breath. When he arrived at the emergency room at Cantonal Hospital, his face was swollen and noises could be heard as doctors pressed their fingers on his neck, chest and arms, the article details.

The boy, with a history of mild untreated asthma and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), reported that the discomfort started while he was masturbating at home. X-ray scans showed the boy had air trapped in the mediastinum, a space in his chest between his lungs.

The case was diagnosed with spontaneous pneumomediastinum (PMS), a condition that causes air to escape the lungs and lodge in the rib cage, and deep subcutaneous emphysema. In the case of the Swiss, the air spread through the body, reaching the skull.

The patient was hospitalized for four days, and spent the first night in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with vital signs monitored by doctors.

Spontaneous pneumomediastinum is a rare condition that mainly affects young men, triggered by strenuous physical exercise, extremely strong cough, excessive vomiting or Valsalva maneuver.

Doctors said that similar cases had been reported previously by people who experienced discomfort during sex, but never during masturbation.