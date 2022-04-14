3 myths that make muscle hypertrophy difficult

Does everyone need to take a supplement to achieve hypertrophy? Are weight training alone enough to increase muscle mass? These and other questions are common among beginners in the gym.











Muscle hypertrophy can be hampered because of 3 myths





When it comes to hypertrophy, several questions arise and, for laypeople, it is difficult to know which direction to follow. First of all, here’s a warning: the ideal is to seek help from physical education and nutrition professionals, who will prepare a food and training plan that meets your particular needs, agreed?

It is also important to run away from miraculous formulas and abandon old concepts so as not to get frustrated. So, if you think you’re doing everything right, but you can’t see results, check out the top three myths about hypertrophy, listed by physical education teacher Eduardo Netto:

The more intense the training, the better?

Not quite. For a long time, there was the idea that to achieve muscle hypertrophy it was necessary to train only at maximum intensity. But today it is already known that the most important thing is to take into account other variables, such as exercise volume, level of physical fitness and frequency of stimuli. The help of a professional in prescribing the training will ensure that the results are achieved in a safe and healthy way. When a person trains alone and without any kind of instruction, the chances of reaching the plateau are great, in addition to the risk of injury.

The recovery and rest intervals must be well defined so that you reach your hypertrophy goals, considering that in this phase there is anabolism, supercompensation or, simply, the regeneration of tissues that have suffered micro-injuries during training. We need, among several factors, good nights of deep sleep, without interruptions and for an adequate time.

The more protein a day, the better?

Regardless of the objective, the diet must always be balanced and suitable for each case. For hypertrophy, it is not enough to consume a high amount of protein. Consult a nutritionist and do not overload your body, as excess, in addition to not causing the expected effect, can cause damage to health. And remember to always adapt natural food to ensure essential nutrients and, if necessary, supplement with supplements indicated by nutritionists.

The longer training, the better?

This is a myth that can also do more harm than good. Long workouts and full of exercises only overload the muscles and especially the joints. The most important thing is to perform a stimulus of appropriate intensity and not just that of long duration for muscle hypertrophy.