Abramovich has $7 billion in suspicious assets frozen

Getty Images/ Mikhail Svetlov

The Isle of Jersey, located between England and France, froze over $7 billion in assets today (13) suspected of being connected to Roman Abramovich. The Russian billionaire is part of a series of names that have been targeted by sanctions because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Royal Court imposed a freezing order on the assets, which it found “suspected of being connected” to Abramovich, are in Jersey, or are owned by entities incorporated in Jersey, according to the local government.

Jersey police also executed search warrants yesterday (13) at facilities “suspected of being connected” to Abramovich’s commercial activities on the island.

The Jersey government said it would not comment beyond the statement, and representatives for Abramovich did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes.

Fortune

US$ 8.3 billion. That’s how much Abramovich is worth, according to Forbes’ real-time tracker.

Context

Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom and the European Union last month as countries hit Russia’s elite with punishment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally asked US President Joe Biden to refrain from sanctioning the billionaire so he could act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

It was widely reported that Abramovich was poisoned while participating in peace talks in early March, although the US has doubts. The US did not sanction Abramovich.

Before the sanctions, Abramovich announced he would sell his football club Chelsea amid pressure from British politicians over his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Raine Group, the consultant on the sale, selected four finalists, which include a group led by Chicago Cubs owners, the Ricketts family, Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers co-owners Todd Boehly and Mark Walters, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, and a group led by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca. The sale is expected to close on April 18, when the Raine Group will submit an offer to the Premier League and the UK government.