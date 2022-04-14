After eight years, US government confirms: an interstellar object has crashed to Earth – News

An interstellar object crashed to Earth on January 8, 2014, in the Pacific Ocean. The historic feat was once a rumor investigated by scientists, but was eventually confirmed by the Pentagon, the US military high command, in an official memorandum.

The Space Command report, previously classified, recorded a fireball off the coast of Papua New Guinea. The impact likely scattered other debris in the region, according to the record.





6/ “I had the pleasure of signing a memo with @ussfspoc‘s Chief Scientist, Dr. Mozer, to confirm that a previously-detected interstellar object was indeed an interstellar object, a confirmation that assisted the broader astronomical community.” pic.twitter.com/PGlIOnCSrW — US Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) April 7, 2022

The impact marks the first fall of an object from outside the Solar System onto the planet. Retroactively, it is also the first object of its kind to pass through our planetary system — before the very-recorded Oumuamua seen in late 2017.





The object was about 0.45 m and traveled to the planet at 210,000 km/h. The hypothesis that the impact was caused by an interstellar object is not new, and has already been investigated by two Harvard researchers — who published a paper on the possibility in 2019.

“One thing I’m going to check out (…) is if it’s possible to scour the ocean floor off the coast of Papua New Guinea and see if we can get any fragments [do objeto]”, said Amir Siraj, a researcher at Harvard and one of the authors of the study, in an interview with Vice.

Despite his hope, he acknowledges that looking for small pieces of rocky material on the ocean floor is not the easiest of tasks.





The study by Siraj and his advisor, Avi Loeb, has not yet been scientifically reviewed because the discovery was shrouded in bureaucracy and secrecy at the highest levels of the US Department of Defense.

With the tweet confirming the discovery, the way is open for review of the duo’s paper.



Avi Loeb, in turn, should go further in studies of objects of the type. He is a UFO researcher at the university and has said that aliens visited our solar system at Omuamua. Remember the details of the declaration below!



