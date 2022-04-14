After inspection, Unimed says it will ‘overcome difficulties’ – SelesNafes.com

Unimed Fama, a health insurance cooperative, spoke out this Wednesday (13) about the joint supervision of Procon, Public Ministry and Regional Councils of Nursing (Coren) and Medicine (CRM-AP) last Monday (11th). ).

After inspection at the cooperative’s Central Hospital, located in the Jardim Marco Zero neighborhood, south of Macapá, the agencies stated that the unit has structural problems that would prevent even the performance of surgeries.

In a note, Unimed Fama responded that its priority is the well-being of its users. He also stated that he is aware of his legal duties and that he is at the disposal of the control bodies. The institution admitted that there are “difficulties”, but stressed that the goal is to overcome them, with a focus on health and maintenance of life.

See full note

“About the inspection that took place at the Central Hospital of Macapá, on the morning of this Tuesday (12), carried out by PROCON-AP together with COREM-AP and the State Public Ministry, we inform you:

The Inspection Team was received by representatives of the Hospital and their work resulted in the drawing up of two documents: Notice of Notification No. 4043 and Notice of Finding No. 1843. The first notifies the Hospital to present “information regarding the forms of payment and values ​​of the services offered” within ten days. The second testifies that “in the Surgical Center sector, in the act of inspection, it operates with two open rooms for care and one closed room”, nothing more.

Unimed Fama is a regional company operating in the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Pará and Rondônia. It has thousands of lives under its responsibility and its priority is and always will be, the well being of its users. In the COVID pandemic, which is still ongoing, we do not measure efforts to minimize the effects of the virus, on the families assisted and which are the essence of FAMA.

We are aware of our legal duties and will always be at the disposal of the control bodies, as a serious and committed company should. Difficulties exist and our daily goal is to overcome them, focusing on health and maintaining life.

We continually invest in improvements to the Macapá Central Hospital, where we have a Surgical Center, Hospitalizations, Intensive Care Unit, several medical specialties, in addition to psychosocial care, physiotherapy and imaging services. Annually, we carry out more than 40 thousand consultations in our Emergency Service – 24h, more than 2 thousand hospitalizations and, on average, 1,500 surgeries, contributing significantly to a healthier and happier Macapá”.