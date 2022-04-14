American giant Epic Games announces investment in Brazilian Aquiris

In the Brazilian gaming world, Porto Alegre developer Aquiris already has an enviable score. And you’ve just earned more points for the next stages. Epic Games, the interactive entertainment company and provider of the 3D technology behind the famous and addictive Fortnite (and Unreal Engine), has announced an investment in the creators of Wonderbox, Horizon Chase and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem.

The value was not revealed, but the partnership is tied tightly, as they will also sign an agreement to publish multiple multiplatform games not yet announced. It’s a huge step forward for the company celebrating 15 years in 2022, as American Epic Games operates one of the biggest games in the world, Fortnite, which has a base of over 600 million accounts.

“It is a historic moment and we are very happy,” said DINHEIRO Israel Mendes, founding partner and director of communication and marketing at Aquiris. “Aquiris not only has a keen eye for creating quality experiences in their games, they have also demonstrated great artistic and technical capabilities using the Unreal Engine in their products,” said Hector Sanchez, Head of Partner Publishing at Epic, who will join Aquiris’ board of directors.

The aforementioned Unreal Engine powers the biggest games in the industry. The CEO of the Brazilian developer, Mauricio Longoni, believes that Epic’s publishing power and close collaboration in technology, business intelligence and product development will help in the reach and quality of the products.

The games market in Brazil has a revenue value of around US$ 2 billion in 2021, growing close to 5% year on year. The mobile share is the largest – with a preponderance of the female audience -, with 47%, while console has 29% and PC gaming, 24%. Aquiris operates in all these segments with its titles, such as the one created in partnership with Apple, Wonderbox. Worldwide, digital games have a turnover of US$ 90 billion and are always on the rise.

