Anvisa follows the case of contaminated Kinder chocolates – News









On the eve of Easter, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) informed that it received the international alert about contamination of Kinder brand chocolates with Salmonella typhimurium. Although Brazil is not included in the list of countries to which the product was distributed, the agency said it is following the case.

The alert was released by the International Network of Food Safety Authorities (Infosan). So far, 150 cases of contamination have been detected in Europe, most of them in children under 10 years old.

“The agency is monitoring information from authorities in Europe on cases of infection by Salmonella typhimurium associated with the consumption of chocolates from the Ferrero company manufactured in Belgium and distributed to different countries”, he said, in a note.











According to Anvisa, representatives of the Ferrero company in Brazil clarified that salmonella contamination took place at the factory in Arlon, Belgium, and that operations at the site have already been suspended.

In the statement, the company states that it has started collecting the products, which were manufactured in Belgium, in all countries of destination, and that the contamination does not affect the products sold in Brazil.

As a preventive measure, Anvisa recommends that consumers who own or intend to purchase Kinder brand chocolates, check the product manufacturer’s data on the label.



Check the list of products that were collected by health authorities in Europe:

Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g

Kinder Surprise 1x20g

Kinder Surprise 3 x 20 g (60 g)

Kinder Surprise 4 x 20 g (80 g)

Kinder Schokobons WHITE 200g

Kinder Schokobons 200 g

Kinder Schokobons 125 g

Kinder Schokobons 300g

Kinder Mix Plush 133 g

Kinder Mix Advent Calendar 127 g

Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100g

Kinder Mini Eggs Mix 250g

Kinder Happy Moments 162 g







Chocolate safety





After the disclosure of the case, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security notified the manufacturer Ferrero do Brasil. Through Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), the folder determined that the company formalize the recall of Kinder chocolate or provide clarification on the safety of the product.

“Considering that, until then, Ferrero do Brasil has not issued a specific statement for Senacon, the aforementioned company was notified in the interests of transparency in consumer relations. It is recommended that subsidiaries and importers of product and service suppliers inform the competent Brazilian authorities that the products or services object of the recall abroad have not reached the Brazilian market. If the product has signs of risk to consumers in Brazilian territory, the supplier must formalize the recall immediately”, emphasizes Senacom, in a note.

The company has a period of 72 hours, from the receipt of the notification, to formalize the recall or provide the necessary clarifications.

In a note, Ferrero Brasil reiterated that the recalled products are not sold in Brazil, “so there is no need to talk about removing these items from the country”. The company also said that it regrets the situation and that the episode hits “the heart of what we stand for and we will take all necessary measures to preserve the total: trust of our consumers.”