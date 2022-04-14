Anvisa receives international alert about salmonella outbreak in Kinder Ovo | Brazil



Kinder Egg – Disclosure

Kinder eggdisclosure

Published 04/14/2022 10:23

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received an international alert, released by the International Network of Food Safety Authorities (Infosan), about an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium in Kinder brand chocolates. According to the alert, Brazil is not included in the list of countries to which the product was distributed.

The Agency is monitoring information from authorities in Europe on cases of Salmonella Typhimurium infection associated with the consumption of Ferrero company chocolates manufactured in Belgium and distributed to different countries.

Representatives of the Ferrero company in Brazil sent an official statement to Anvisa, in which they reported that contamination by Salmonella took place at the factory in Arlon, Belgium, and that operations at that factory had been suspended.

In the statement, the company states that it has started collecting the products, which were manufactured in Belgium, in all countries of destination, and that the contamination does not affect the products sold in Brazil.

Anvisa follows the monitoring of the case with the company and follows the information provided by other international authorities.

consumer orientation

As a preventive measure, the Agency recommends that consumers who own or intend to purchase Kinder brand chocolates, check the product manufacturer’s data on the label, especially the products listed below.

The products subject to international collection are those manufactured by: Ferrero Ardennes SA – Rue Pietro Ferrero, 5 Arlon 6700 Belgium.

Kinder products produced at this factory are:

Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g

Kinder Surprise 1x20g

Kinder Surprise 3 x 20 g (60 g)

Kinder Surprise 4 x 20 g (80 g)

Kinder Schokobons WHITE 200g

Kinder Schokobons 200 g

Kinder Schokobons 125 g

Kinder Schokobons 300g

Kinder Mix Plush 133 g

Kinder Mix Advent Calendar 127 g

Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100g

Kinder Mini Eggs Mix 250g

Kinder Happy Moments 162 g

The forwarding of complaints can be done through the Anvisa Ombudsman, through the Fala.BR platform.