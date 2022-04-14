Apple brings iPad Air 5 with M1 chip to Brazil; know the prices | tablet

The iPad Air 5 was launched by Apple in Brazil for the suggested price of R$ 6,799 for the most basic version. Available from this Wednesday (13), the tablet comes with the powerful M1 chip, the same used in the MacBook Air and iPad Pro. It also has a 10.9-inch screen, 12 MP ultra-angle front camera, and 5G connection.

The device has a Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 and TrueTone technology, which promises to deliver more color fidelity and comfort for the user’s eyes. The fifth-generation iPad Air features Touch ID biometrics, 8GB RAM and storage options between 64GB and 256GB.

The M1 chip has eight processing cores for the CPU and eight more for the GPU, in addition to 16 cores just for the “Neural Engine”, dedicated to increasing the speed of operations involving artificial intelligence.

The rear camera of the iPad Air 5 is a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, however, while it has an aperture of ƒ/1.8, the camera known as FaceTime, the one on the front, has an aperture of ƒ/2.4. It has five times zoom, autofocus and can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second.

The new device comes with iPad OS 15, has two built-in microphones for video calls and Siri interaction, two stereo speakers, Wi-Fi that works on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, in addition to having integrated GPS and Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support, the pen and keyboard which are sold separately.

The product is available for purchase from Apple’s online store in blue, space gray, stellar (a kind of golden hue), pink and purple. Prices are as follows:

64 GB Wi-Fi: BRL 6,799

64 GB Wi-Fi and 4G: BRL 8,399

256 GB Wi-Fi: BRL 8,399

256 GB Wi-Fi and 4G: BRL 9,999

Spending on iPads can exceed R$13,000 if consumers insist on accessories such as the keyboard and the Apple Pencil.