Apple’s VR glasses should cost at least R$15,000 | wearables

Apple is expected to delay the launch of its virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) glasses to 2023. The device should cost around US$ 3,000, which would give R$ 15,000 in direct conversion, according to behind-the-scenes information. It should run the system dubbed RealityOS, which would focus on games, entertainment and communication.

The initial expectation was that the supposed Apple Glasses would hit the market by the end of this year. However, the device would still be in the final stages of testing and, as a precaution, Apple would have postponed the novelty. The glasses should bring powerful CPU and GPU, as well as advanced sensors for detecting environments and gestures.

Despite the likely salty price, analysts point out that the apple glasses will have something between 1 million and 1.5 million units sold in the first year of launch. Currently, the biggest competitor that Apple would face in the segment would be Microsoft, which already has in its HoloLens portfolio that, although it is aimed at the corporate and educational market, it is also a mixed reality device available on the market.

The same report that points out the new 2023 release date of the glasses also mentions the existence of a powerful special chip in the product’s data sheet, which should differentiate it from other competitors. In all, it is estimated that the model has 10 sensors that will work together. Some of the main suppliers of these components would be Sony and Sunny Optical, a Chinese company specializing in the production of lenses.

Other features of the model would be the presence of two 4K MicroOLED displays, in addition to a third AMOLED panel, as well as the presence of the new Wi-Fi 6E wireless connection and 15 optical modules, including eye tracking. The set would have integration with Apple Watch applications and the project concept can be seen as an evolution of Google Glass, which did not have the expected success.

It is worth mentioning that there is no certainty about the release date of the product and that none of this information has been confirmed by Apple. Journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, believes that the launch of Apple Glasses should not take place at the WWDC 2022 event, scheduled for June. It would therefore be for the end of 2022 or the first half of 2023.

Another possibility pointed out by the website 9to5Mac is that the company will announce the gadget this year, but that it will only start sales in 2023. This strategy would not be new, since the company has done this in the past with other products.