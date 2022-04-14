ARM design may be the cause of processors overheating in Android phones

Over the years, cell phones have become extremely powerful, especially compared to models from a decade ago. Nowadays, one of the biggest discussions is which of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon, MediaTek’s Dimensity or Samsung’s Exynos platforms is better. Experts may have revealed what has been causing overheating problems in Samsung and Qualcomm’s processors, especially in the newest ones.

















One thing is for sure: both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200 suffer from similar overheating issues. We’re not going to get into the issue of comparing their performance here. according to Business Korea, experts claim that the problem is caused by the ARM design of the processors. It affects cell phones from different brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola. Currently, the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are present in flagship devices and have proven to be problematic in terms of heating, performance and power consumption.

The issue is present both in processors manufactured by Samsung and TSMC, which reinforces that the problem is not the process itself, but the design. Both the Snapdragon and Exynos platforms utilize ARM’s ISA (Instruction Set Architectures) design. It is an abstract model that defines how the CPU will be controlled by the software.

Basically, it can be determined as an interface between hardware and software that determines how the processor will work and what its capabilities are. However, experts say the problems can be caused by a number of factors, such as the manufacturing process, processor design, peripheral components and software performance.

They cite as an example the processors used in the iPhone also use the ARM design, but do not suffer from overheating and performance issues. According to them, the reason for this is that Apple works to make the chips fit for its devices. So, the problem would be for Samsung and Qualcomm to use their processors in multiple phones and keep the design, without any changes between models, prioritizing compatibility and not optimization, like Apple. Recently, it was revealed that Samsung may create its own processor for the Galaxy. It would have a unique design and be optimized for South Korean cell phones, avoiding the headaches caused by the Exynos 2200. In the future, it is possible that cell phone manufacturers will offer a customized processor for their models, also thinking about optimization. Google uses the Tensor chip, created specifically for the Pixel line phones, and ironically, it is manufactured by Samsung itself.

