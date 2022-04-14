Army spent almost R$ 3.5 million on penile prostheses | Leouve Portal

The Army said it purchased “only three penile prostheses” in 2021 for surgeries from users of the corporation’s health fund. This Tuesday, Deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) and Senator Jorge Kajuro (Podemos-GO) asked the Federal Audit Court and the Federal Public Ministry to investigate an authorized auction for the purchase of 60 prostheses, at the cost of almost R$ 3.5 million in the period. In a note, the Army denied the congressmen’s statements and claimed that it had estimated the price of 60 units, but had only purchased three. The published answer does not inform the amount spent.

According to Vaz, the Ministry of Defense would have approved three auctions for the acquisition of 60 prostheses with a length between 10 and 25 centimeters. The unit value of the products would be from R$ 50 thousand to R$ 60 thousand. Also according to the deputy, “all the processes have already been approved”.

Deputy Elias Vaz had announced on Monday that the Armed Forces authorized processes for the purchase of 35,320 units of sildenafil citrate, known as viagra, a drug indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In a note, the Air Force reported that the drug is used for pulmonary arterial hypertension and in patients with systemic sclerosis, for better control of Raynaud’s phenomenon in people affected by the serious disease. The Air Force pointed out that the use for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, the main indicated use of Viagra, “is not prioritized in this type of acquisition”.

The Brazilian Army also stated that it is expected that hospitals, especially those that have Intensive Care Units / Coronary Care Units, have minutes of the Price Registration System (SRP) with the aforementioned drug, whose quantities are forecast for one year (date of validity of a medicament record).

The army also claims that it serves around 700,000 people and has as revenue resources from a fund made up of a monthly contribution from all beneficiaries and co-participation for the payment of the procedures carried out. “It is the responsibility of the Army Health System to assist male patients who are victims of various types of illnesses that may require surgery to implant the aforementioned prosthesis”, says the note released by the military.

The Army published two notes on the events. One of them is about the acquisition of penile prostheses. Check it out in full:

“The Army Social Communication Center clarifies that only 3 (three) penile prostheses were acquired by the Brazilian Army, in 2021, for surgeries of users of the Army Health Fund (FUSEx) and not 60 (sixty), as disclosed by The amount of 60 (sixty) represents the estimate contained in the price registration minutes and not actually what was committed, settled and paid by the Military Health Organizations. current legal requirements, as well as medical recommendations.

We inform you that the Army Health System, which serves around 700 thousand people, has as revenue resources from the Army Health Fund, composed of a monthly contribution from all the beneficiaries of the System and the co-participation for the payment of the procedures performed.

Finally, it is the responsibility of the Army Health System to assist male patients who are victims of various types of diseases that may require surgery to implant the aforementioned prosthesis”.

The other, also in full below, addresses the bidding process for the purchase of the drug known as viagra:

“Regarding the report “Armed Forces approve purchase of 35,000 units of viagra”, published in Coluna Bela Megale on the website of Jornal O Globo, on April 11, the Army Social Communication Center clarifies that the bidding processes and purchase of medicines follow the legal precepts and the demands of the Army Health System, responsible for providing medical and hospital assistance to military personnel and their dependents, totaling more than 700 thousand people.

With regard specifically to Sildenafil, it should be clarified that the drug is used in the Army for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (elevated blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs) in a hospital environment. Thus, hospitals, especially those that have Intensive Care Units / Coronary Care Units, are expected to have Price Registration System (SRP) minutes with the aforementioned drug, whose quantities are expected for one year (effective date of a minute of medicines)”.