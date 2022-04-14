banner suggests acquisition of new studio

On the sly, the PlayStation Studios banner received a line-up update. Death Stranding, released in 2019 and developed by Kojima Productions, has been added to the image where all of Sony’s first-party titles are showcased.

Who shared the movement was the internet user “NextGenPlayer” (via Toumari). He went to the official page and noticed the addition of the title in the left part of the image. According to the GamesRadar+ portal, it is minimally strange for the work to be added after so long alongside other first-party games.

Check out:

https://twitter.com/NextGenPlayer/status/1514360551778013185?s=20&t=aAWtVZJGgPaRFyc2dMIN1w

PlayStation Studios updated the website banner and included Death Stranding alongside the first-party titles.

Although Death Stranding already has the “PlayStation Studios” label, the title is a “second-party”. In other words, Kojima Productions has signed a publishing deal with Sony, but remains an independent production company.

A move similar to Demon’s Souls Remake anticipated the arrival of Bluepoint Games to the PS Studios family. It is worth mentioning that the CEO of SIE, Jim Ryan has already promised more acquisitions, while GamesRadar+ has cited more precedents besides Bluepoint, such as when Insomniac was about to join and Ratchet appeared on that banner.

Neither Sony nor Kojima Productions have revealed any kind of negotiation. Therefore, treat the information in this article as rumors.

PlayStation Studios may have more studios soon

According to journalists Jeff Grubb and Greg Miller, a major acquisition for PS Studios is about to happen. The reveal was expected weeks ago, but did not occur and the community is still waiting for more news. Look!