Biden was hit by bird poop? Video raises controversy and goes viral on the internet

A video recorded on Tuesday (12) in which the President of the United States, Joe Biden, is hit by goo on his suit during a speech went viral on the internet and raised the controversy: after all, Biden was or was not the target of ” bird poop”?

Shortly after this video went viral, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield posted a message on Twitter stating that it was corn, not bird poop, that landed on Biden’s shoulder. Bedingfield said, “If you knew a corn silo, you’d know it was corn.”







Biden was speaking at POET, a bioprocessing and manufacturing plant in Menlo, Iowa. His opponents did not miss a chance to mock Biden. A version of the Republican National Committee (RNC) Poll video received 1.1 million views, while another video posted by conservative Nick Adams has racked up over 698,000 views. Other videos of the incident were also circulating on Twitter and garnering thousands of views.

“Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden?” RNC Research wrote on its Twitter account.

The video appears to show bird poop falling on Biden’s left lapel just above his US flag brooch. Although there were birds in the “giant barn” where Biden spoke, according to a newspaper photographer Des Moines Register who was at the event in Menlo, Iowa, the substance that stained Biden’s suit was actually distillery grain.

Distillery grain is “a co-product of the ethanol production process,” according to the Iowa Iowa Corn Growers Association. The grain was piled 20 feet high at the site of Biden’s speech.



